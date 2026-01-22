FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Korean woman tourist alleges sexual molestation during frisking, bag checking at Bengaluru airport, staffer arrested

A South Korean national has filed a complaint, accusing a staff member of  Airport of sexual harassment under the pretext of routine frisking, checking of her ticket and baggage at the Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka's Bengaluru on January 19.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 11:40 AM IST

A South Korean national has filed a complaint, accusing a staff member of  Airport of sexual harassment under the pretext of routine frisking, checking of her ticket and baggage at the Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka's Bengaluru on January 19.

South Korean nation, Kim Sung Kyung has alleged that the airport staffer, identified as Afan Ahmed claimed that he need to check her baggage and then  allegedly took the woman near a washroom, where he touched her chest and private parts inappropriately, pressed her chest. Kyung alleged that he later hugged her from behind.

What did the police said?

KIAL Airport police station officials said on Wednesday, "An incident of sexual harassment of a South Korean woman under the pretext of inspection has been reported at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. An airport staffer has been arrested for sexually harassing a foreign woman who had come to the airport to travel to Korea. 

The Police said that "The staffer said that there was a beeping sound in her check-in baggage and performing a personal check and took the woman to the men's toilet. There, he touched her inappropriately under the pretext of inspection."

Accused detained

When the woman expressed her strong opposition, the accused continued his search and left her after saying 'Okay, thank you' and walked away. Following this the woman filed a complaint to the airport security staff. Police said that the staffer has been detained. "The woman complained to the airport security staff, who immediately detained the accused and handed him over to the airport police. The CCTV footage confirmed the same. The Kempegowda Airport Police have registered a case against the accused, and he has been arrested. Investigation is underway. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 75 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita)," police further said.

