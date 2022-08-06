Firing at Kolkata museum, one paramilitary jawan dead

Photo: PTI

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was shot dead by security forces after he opened fire at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Saturday, 6 August, killing one person and injuring several others.

The jawan had fired at a police car, injuring several police personnel. As per early information, the museum was blocked and combat forces, along with CISF personnel entered the museum to bring the jawan under control. After the incident, the rogue trooper hid within the museum premises with his weapon.

Commandos of Kolkata Police and other CISF officers and troopers have totally cordoned the Museum area and used microphones to ask the killer CISF trooper to surrender. City Police Commissioner, Vineet Goyel, sporting a bullet-proof jacket and metal headgear, also reached the spot.

This is the second case of a shooting by security personnel on a Kolkata street in the last three months.

On June 10, a Kolkata Police constable, deputed for the security of Bangladesh Deputy High Commission at busy Park Circus, opened fire with his Insas rifle, killing one woman, before committing suicide.

