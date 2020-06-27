Kolkata woman finds out she is man during treatment for abdominal pain at hospital

A month ago, a 30-year-old woman was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata with pain in the lower abdomen. After some tests, she was detected with 'testicular cancer', usually found in men. Immediately, a Karyotyping test was conducted which revealed that the chromosome complement found in her was 'XY' instead of 'XX' found in women.

Later, the doctors concluded that she has a very rare genetic disorder - 'Androgen Insensitivity Syndome' - where a person is genetically born a male but has all physical traits of a female. Doctors said that this disorder is found in one out of 22,000 and the person has an appearance of a woman, genitals of a woman, mannerisms, body language of a woman but ovaries and uterus is missing which does not allow her to reproduce. The woman who has this disorder has testicles but it is concealed and is not known to them until they get tested. Later, her own sister who was tested was also detected with the same disorder.

Considering the social stigma around the rare disorder, the hospital authorities are counselling the couple who have been married for nine years.

Surgery was conducted on the lady and the tumor was removed. Presently, she is undergoing chemotherapy and is stable. .