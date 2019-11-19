Kolkata woman accuses hospital of giving her wrong baby

In a shocking allegation, a woman in Kolkata accused the city's renowned Calcutta Medical College of giving her a wrong baby. Reeta Debnath, hailing from Dankuni, has alleged that the Medical College and Hospital gave her a girl child, even though she gave birth to a boy. The administration has formed a 4-member committee to investigate the issue.

On Monday, Reeta, a housewife, gave birth to a child at the Eden Building of the Calcutta Medical College. According to the custom, she and her family were shown the girl child. After a while, Reeta raised a huge uproar across the hospital premises claiming that she had actually given birth to a boy but the hospital was instead showing her a girl child to her and her family. A formal complaint regarding the same was even registered with the Medical Superintendent.

Notably, Reeta Debnath is already the mother to her two girls. One of her daughters is aged nine, while the other is five-year-old. After she gave birth to a child on Monday, Reeta claimed that if her male child is not provided, she will not leave the hospital grounds. To deal with the situation, therefore, a four-member investigative committee has been formed, which started its investigation from Tuesday morning itself.

However, Reeta's family has acknowledged that they wanted a male child after two consecutive girls came into the family. Is it, therefore, the family's pressure that forced Reeta to possibly deny giving birth to a girl? Several matters are up for consideration currently for the investigating committee.