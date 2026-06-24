Kolkata warehouse collapse: Building supervisor, 2 others arrested as death toll rises to five

The arrests came after the collapse of an under-construction private warehouse near the Brace Bridge in Taratala, which triggered a massive rescue operation involving multiple agencies.

Three persons, including a building supervisor and two labour suppliers, have been arrested in connection with the collapse of an under-construction warehouse shed in Kolkata's Taratala area that claimed the lives of five people and injured many others, officials said. The arrested persons have been identified as Saiyad Md Gulzar, the building supervisor, and labour suppliers Md Ataul and Subhash Chowdhury.

The arrests came after the collapse of an under-construction private warehouse near the Brace Bridge in Taratala, which triggered a massive rescue operation involving multiple agencies. Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the death toll in the incident had risen to five, while 20 people sustained injuries. Of the injured, two were undergoing treatment in the Intensive Coronary Care Unit (ICCU), while the remaining 18 were reported to be out of danger.

"Death toll stands at five. A total of 20 people are injured, of whom two are in ICCU, and 18 are out of danger," CM Adhikari told reporters after visiting the injured at the state-run SSKM Hospital. The incident occurred at around 12:07 pm on Wednesday. Rescue operations began shortly after that and were carried out jointly by the Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Kolkata Police, Fire Department, Civil Defence, and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Adhikari had earlier described the incident as "very unfortunate" and said that several workers were feared trapped under the debris. The chief minister also said that preliminary findings pointed to possible irregularities in the approved construction plan. "The project plan was approved on January 17, 2026. The owner of the land is SMPA, and it has a lease in the name of Shambhunath Behera and partners. As per initial information, a wrong plan was initially sanctioned," he said.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).