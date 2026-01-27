Kolkata Warehouse Fire Tragedy: 7 dead, 21 missing in Anandapur blaze; rescue operation underway

According to reports, the fire broke out around 2.30 am at the warehouse in Nazirabad, where 25 people had stayed overnight inside the decorators' unit, while three others were in the momo factory.

A massive fire erupted at a warehouse complex in the Nazirabad area of Anandapur, on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, that claimed the lives of seven people so far. 21 others were reported missing when the blaze affected a dry food warehouse and a manufacturing unit, resulting in significant damage.

Workers trapped inside the warehouse were sleeping amidst flammable materials when the fire broke out. The complex housed a decorator's unit and a factory supplying a popular momo chain. Initially, police confirmed three deaths, but fire department sources later revised the toll to seven, with badly burnt bodies retrieved.



Kolkata warehouse fire: What happened



According to reports, the fire broke out around 2.30 am at the warehouse in Nazirabad, where 25 people had stayed overnight inside the decorators' unit, while three others were in the momo factory. The officials said the decorators' unit had large quantities of thermocol and other highly combustible materials stored. Further, they indicated that large stocks of soft drinks and packaged food kept in the warehouse may have further fuelled the flames, allowing the fire to spread rapidly across the structure.



Rescue and relief operations were immediately launched, and firefighting teams were deployed to bring the blaze under control. Speaking to ANI from the site of the incident, Sinjini Sengupta, Block Development Officer (BDO), said that three bodies have been recovered so far, and the search operation is underway. "Fire brigade is still looking for them (bodies), the search operation is on....so far three bodies have been found, and we are looking further," she said.



Political outrage



Meanwhile, political reactions have begun to emerge following the incident. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Dinda alleged negligence on the part of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and claimed that inadequate safety measures at the factory led to the loss of lives, asserting that strong legal action."Allegations are being made that the factory was illegal. But now people have died, and the government has to take accountability. There were no fire alarms or a proper security system....The TMC government promotes such corruption....I will be looking into this matter. I will try to help the families of the affected....I will be asking the police authorities to provide the names of the missing, and we will approach the High Court on the matter. It is a matter of human lives that cannot be compensated with money. We are with the families and will try to support them to the best of our capacity," he said.



(With inputs from ANI)