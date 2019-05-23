Kolkata Uttar (North) Lok Sabha election results 2019: TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay ahead of BJP's Rahul Sinha

Results update:

Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha seat polled on 19th May in the last phase. There were incidents of sporadic violence during the voting process in Kolkata Uttar constituency.

Counting has started formally.

At 12.13 PM, Sudip Bandyopadhyay ahead by 27 thousand votes.

Constituency profile:

For any candidate from Kolkata Uttar (Calcutta North), just the expectation of living up to the illustrious names who have represented the constituency in the past must be enormous. While Kolkata Uttar came into existence in 2008 after delimitation, in its earlier avatars of Calcutta North- East and Calcutta North-West, the list of luminaries who became MPs includes the likes of scientist Meghnad Saha, Ashoke Sen, Hirendranath Mukherjee. In 2019 though, it is seeing a pitched battle between two-time MP from Kolkata Uttar Sudip Bandyopadhyay and BJP's Rahul Sinha.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay earlier won twice from Kolkata North-West. Former MoS Health in the central government, Bandyopadhyay had to serve jail time for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund case. While Tapas Paul was dropped by TMC for similar allegation, the party has retained Sudip probably due to the fact that he maintains significant clout in this area. In 2004, contesting as Congress candidate, he got enough votes to ensure TMC's Subrata Mukherjee loses from Kolkata North-West. However, the fact that he was in jail is being used to hilt by former Bengal BJP state chief Rahul Sinha who lost in 2014 by about 96 thousand votes.

Even though BJP lost, it managed to significantly increase its vote share in 2014. Rahul Sinha is hoping that in this election, he will finally break the jinx and register a win. Politically, Rahul Sinha's fortunes deepened after the crushing assembly poll defeat in 2016. The likes of Dilip Ghosh and Babul Supriyo are now more influential in Bengal politics than him. So for Rahul, this election is important due to manifold reasons.

CPM has fielded Kaninika Bose Ghosh who is known to be an outspoken leader but has limited reach. Congress has fielded Syed Shahid Imam. Left and Congress might not win but may make TMC's work difficult by cutting into minority vote share and that of poor people. There is nearly 25% minority vote in Kolkata Uttar and TMC will be hoping to get lion's share of it to get a massive advantage compared to BJP. The assembly segments under Kolkata Uttar are Chowranghee, Entally, Beleghata, Jorasanko,

Shyampukur, Maniktala and Kashipur Belgachhia. All seven are currently under TMC. In the last few days of the campaign, Kolkata Uttar hit the national headlines over Amit Shah's rally, BJP-TMC clash and subsequently Vidyasagar's statue getting vandalised. While the blame game over it is going on, it remains to be seen if it benefits either of the party politically.

Close to 14.16 lakh voters will decide who will be their representative on May 19th.