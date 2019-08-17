Kolkata: Two Bangladeshi nationals killed after being hit by speeding car

The incident happened at the crossing of SP Sarani and Loudon Street in the Shakespeare Sarani police station area at around 1:50 AM at night.

Two Bangladeshi nationals were killed after a speeding Jaguar vehicle jumped the traffic signal and hit another Mercedes car, before crashing into them under a police controlling booth late Friday night in Kolkata.

According to sources, due to the incessant rainfall, the two, along with another person, had taken shelter under the police controlling booth. Shortly afterwards, the Jaguar, which was speeding its way from the direction of Middleton Street, rammed into the police kiosk after hitting a Mercedes. The car reportedly belongs to a famous businessman in the city.

The two Bangladeshi nationals were declared dead after being rushed to SSKM Hospital at Lala Lajpat Rai Sarani, while the third person is admitted with grave injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Kazi Md. Mainul Alam (36), resident of Jhenaidah District in Bangladesh, and Farhana Islam Tania (30), who hailed from Dhaka.

The driver and passengers of the Mercedes vehicle also suffered light injuries.

The police have seized the Jaguar vehicle and commenced a search operation for its driver who escaped the site. An investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.