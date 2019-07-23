Kolkata: Three people claim to be father of a newly born girl

In a bizarre incident, in a Kolkata hospital, three people are currently staking claim to be the father of a newly born baby. The private nursing home located in Baghajatin in the southern fringes of the city is currently perplexed over this situation. Even police is clueless and the mother of the kid is refusing to tell the truth.

On Saturday, Sapna Maitra was admitted to the hospital by Dipankar Pal, who claimed to be her husband. On Sunday, Sapna gave birth to a girl. But the problem started after that. After seeing status update of Sapna on WhatsApp, one Harsha Khetri arrived there. He claimed to be Swapna's husband and father of the baby.

The hospital decided to contact local Netajinagar police station. Harsh however was armed with marriage certificate and several other documents to validate his claims. But the authorites refused to allow either of them to enter the room where the newly born is staying. Security guards were stationed outside the room. But suddently there was a fresh twist. Another person called Pradip Roy reached the hospital and claimed that he is the rightful father of the kid. Flummoxed hospital authorities then asked police to provide security to the mother and the kid. But the question regarding who is the true father still remains unanswered.