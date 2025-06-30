The authorities of the South Calcutta Law College, where a student was allegedly gang-raped by an alumnus and two of her seniors, decided to suspend classes for all students for an indefinite period, an official notification issued on Monday said. Read on to know more on this.

The authorities of the South Calcutta Law College, where a student was allegedly gang-raped by an alumnus and two of her seniors, decided to suspend classes for all students for an indefinite period, an official notification issued on Monday said. The decision was taken by the governing body of the college. "All BA LLB and LLM (General and Honours) classes of South Calcutta Law College will be suspended and the college premises will remain closed for all students until further notice as decided by the Governing Body," the notification, issued by the college authorities on Sunday (June 29), said.

Police arrest four accused

The Special Investigating Team (SIT), which is probing the case, has sealed the union room, the guard's room, and the gates of the college as a part of their investigation. "The guard room, union room, one washroom and a gate have been sealed as a part of our probe into the matter. These rooms were the place where she was tortured by the three accused," a senior police officer of the Kolkata Police said in a statement. The police have arrested four persons so far: main accused Monojit Mishra, the two accused students, and a security guard.

PIL seeks CBI investigation

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking a handover of the case investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The petitioner stated that prime accused Monojit has close links with West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress party and prayed that the probe be shifted from the Kolkata Police to the CBI. He also sought a direction to the state authorities to compensate the survivor and her family members.