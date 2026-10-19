Kolkata Stampede Probe: 7 accused in Chorbagan pandal tragedy sent to 10-day custody, officials suspended

Seven people have been arrested by the police and charged under sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

At least 19 people died and 25 were injured in a stampede at a popular puja pandal in central Kolkata on Saturday evening.

Seven people have been arrested by the police and charged under sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the state government will form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a sitting Calcutta High Court judge to probe the incident.

“The chief secretary will write to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta high court in this regard. It is up to the Chief Justice whether he allows a sitting judge to head the SIT. Else we will appoint a retired judge of the Calcutta high court to head the SIT,” Adhikari said.

Announcing relief measures, the Chief Minister said the families of the deceased would be given a government job and Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia each. The injured would receive Rs 5 lakh each, and their medical expenses would be borne by the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had reached Kolkata on Saturday, cancelled all his Durga Puja-related programmes and met the injured at the hospital. Two of the 25 injured, who suffered fractures, were admitted to the ICU.

“I will try to visit the families who have lost their members on October 20 and 21,” Adhikari said. Later in the day, the Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting with senior police officials and bureaucrats across the state to assess security arrangements at major puja venues. He also monitored crowd and traffic management in Kolkata and other cities from police control rooms.

A panel headed by the state disaster management secretary, including officers from the fire department and Special Task Force, will inspect prominent pujas in Kolkata and suggest if any rectifications are required.

“If needed crowd will be restricted. There will be no separate queues for VIPs. We will do whatever it takes,” he said.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation by police revealed that the stampede was triggered after puja organisers announced on Saturday evening that the Chorebagan pandal could collapse and urged people to leave the pandal.

The pandal, which was awarded by the state government, had been drawing large crowds over the last few days. Thousands had gathered at the pandal on Saptami as well.

“As rain hit pandal hoppers tried to take shelter inside the pandal. Those inside the pandal refused to go out. People also started to push in from the exit resulting in the chaos which ultimately the stampede started,” said a local resident.

Allegations surfaced that police presence at the spot was inadequate, cops did not help the victims, there was no ambulance available, and locals had to hire app cabs to rush the victims to hospital.

"Who made these allegations? The victims, whom I spoke to at the hospital, gave a different version. They said the police helped them and booked cabs to send them to the hospital. The allegations are mainly against some home guards recruited two years back (during the previous government). Some of them don't even know Bengali and have a language barrier. I have asked for a list of the homeguards," Adhikari said.

The All India Trinamool Congress led by Mamata launched a sharp attack on the government, with party spokesperson and Kolkata MLA Kunal Ghosh claiming that old members of the Chorebagan puja committee had stepped down after the BJP came to power in May.

Ritesh Tiwari, state BJP spokesperson and MLA from Kashipur-Belgachhia in Kolkata, defended his party colleagues.

"For decades, TMC MLAs and ministers such as Partha Chatterjee, Aroop Biswas and Firhad Hakim have been closely associated with community Durga Pujas. Before that, veteran Congress leader Somem Mitra was also associated with pujas. What is wrong if some BJP leaders are associated with some pujas? The chief minister has ordered a probe and the police have arrested several people," Tiwari said.