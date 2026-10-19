Kolkata Stampede: Bengal tightens safety norms, VIP gates likely to be removed from Durga pandals

The Chief Minister said the special inspection team will review safety arrangements at all puja pandals in Kolkata and take decisions on the spot. The number of visitors entering a venue will be regulated if necessary, he said, adding that there will be no separate queues for VIPs.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has directed a detailed review of safety and crowd management at major Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata after a stampede at a north Kolkata pandal claimed 19 lives and injured 25 others.

As part of the review, the state government is considering doing away with VIP gates and separate queues, while fire safety authorities have served notices to three major puja committees in south Kolkata over alleged shortcomings in their arrangements.

Strict crowd control at Durga pandals

The action comes after Saturday’s stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, where a surge in crowd amid rainfall led to deaths and injuries.

The incident has led the state government to tighten oversight of arrangements at major puja venues, with emphasis on movement of visitors, emergency access, fire hazards and entry and exit routes.

According to PTI, Adhikari has directed a special team to carry out inspections of pandals across the city and take immediate decisions where deficiencies are found.

The fire services department has also told organisers to clear unauthorised temporary commercial structures and hazardous stalls near pandals.

VIP gates at Durga Puja pandals to be removed

Adhikari said the government may discontinue VIP gates at Durga Puja pandals and emphasised that entry and exit arrangements must be clearly marked. Many popular and high-budget puja committees provide special access via VIP gates for a fee during peak hours.

The Chief Minister said the special inspection team will review safety arrangements at all puja pandals in Kolkata and take decisions on the spot. The number of visitors entering a venue will be regulated if necessary, he said, adding that there will be no separate queues for VIPs.

The move is aimed at ensuring manageable crowd movement during the festive season, particularly at high-footfall pandals where large gatherings can put pressure on entry and exit points.

Officers in charge of police stations and district inspectors have also been directed to visit pandals in their areas, prepare crowd management guidelines and ensure strict compliance by puja committees.

'Special team constituted'

Adhikari said a special team was formed immediately after Saturday’s incident under the leadership of the state disaster management department secretary, Fire Services Director General Anuj Sharma and Special Task Force Additional Director General Javed Shamim.

The Chief Minister said the team started its work even as the meeting called after the incident was in progress. It has been tasked with identifying gaps in arrangements at major Durga Puja pandals and deciding on corrective steps.

Adhikari added that he would visit the Kolkata Police headquarters’ traffic control room on Sunday evening to monitor crowd movement across the city.