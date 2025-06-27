In a detailed complaint with the police, a South Calcutta Law College student stated that three men gang-raped her after she rejected a marriage proposal from the main accused, Monojit Mishra, reported India Today.

In a detailed complaint with the police, a South Calcutta Law College student stated that three men gang-raped her after she rejected a marriage proposal from the main accused, Monojit Mishra, reported India Today. The 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men at a law college earlier this week. Among the three accused, one, Manojit Mishra, is the student wing leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress Party (TMC).

As per the India Today report, the woman stated in her complaint that the main accused, Mishra, a former student and current general secretary of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), forced her to marry him. However, she refused, saying she is already in a relationship. Mishra, as per the media report citing the complaint, threatened to harm her boyfriend and implicate her parents in false cases.

The woman further alleged that the main accused, along with Zaib Ahmed, 19, a first-year student, and 20-year-old Pramit Mukherjee, another student, tried forcing her with the intention of having sex. “I denied and fought back by not letting him do anything and pushing him back. I cried and asked him to let me go. I told them I have a boyfriend and I love my boyfriend. But they did not agree”, she stated in her complaint.

According to the woman, she fell at the feet of the main accused, Mishra, and begged her to let her go. “I touched his feet but he didn’t let me go .. . They again took me to the room .. . they took me to the guard room forcefully, undressed me and started forcefully raping me,” she narrated in the complaint, as reported by the outlet.

The survivor alleged in her complaint that she was experiencing a panic attack after the incident but none of the accused stood up to help her. “I asked them to take me to hospital but they were not helping me. They had locked the main gate of the college and the guard was helpless and did not help”, she said.

The incident comes nearly over six months after the RG Kar horror where a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered. The incident had drawn nationwide outrage, with people descending to streets to demand justice for the victim.

Meanwhile, accused Manojit Mishra along with two others were produced in a court and remanded to five days in police custody.