In a shocking incident, a female law student was allegedly gang-raped inside a college campus in the Kasba area of Kolkata on Wednesday evening. The crime reportedly took place between 7:30 pm and 8:50 pm, according to NDTV. Police have arrested three people in connection with the case—two of them are students, and the third is a staff member of the college. The arrests have triggered massive public outrage and political blame games, as the incident comes less than a year after another brutal case in the city.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said he had not yet been informed about the details. "I will speak to the police and then address the media," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress. BJP leader Amit Malviya took to social media to slam Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying, “Horrific! A female law student was gang-raped inside a law college in Kasba by a former student and two college staff members.”

Malviya also claimed that a Trinamool member was involved, though he did not provide any proof. “The horror of RG Kar hasn’t faded and such heinous crimes continue to rise daily in Bengal,” he said. “Under Mamata Banerjee’s rule, West Bengal has become a nightmare for women. Rape has turned into a routine tragedy.”

This latest case has drawn painful comparisons to the RG Kar Medical College incident from 10 months ago. In that case, a junior doctor was raped and murdered inside the campus. Her body was found in a seminar room with severe injuries. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was later arrested and given a life sentence, which many, including the victim’s family, said was too mild—they had called for the death penalty.

Police investigations into the Kasba case are ongoing. Meanwhile, public pressure is growing for strict action and improved safety for women on campuses.