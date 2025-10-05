Kolkata’s Red Road Carnival 2025: Traffic restrictions, VIP guests, schedule; all you need to know about today's Durga grand farewell

Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, admits 'nervous bhi hai, kya hoga..'
Kolkata celebrates the Red Road Immersion Carnival 2025 today with 113 Puja committees, VIP guests, and global diplomats. The city’s heart turns festive as traffic curbs and parking bans are in place for the grand Durga Puja farewell.
Kolkata is preparing to give Goddess Durga a grand and heartfelt send-off as the much-awaited Red Road Immersion Carnival 2025 unfolds this Sunday. Hosted by the West Bengal Tourism Department, the event will be a vibrant celebration of dance, music, artistry, and Kolkata’s timeless festive spirit that follows Vijaya Dashami.
This year, 113 award-winning Durga Puja committees from across the city will participate in the dazzling procession along Red Road, each bringing along their beautifully crafted idols and artistic floats. Since its inception in 2016, the carnival has evolved into one of Kolkata’s signature post-Puja spectacles, pausing only during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.
The parade will be a riot of colour and culture, featuring live performances, traditional songs, and rhythmic dances. The iconic stretch of Red Road will transform into a glowing corridor of devotion and joy as thousands of residents and visitors gather to witness the grand finale of the city’s most beloved festival.
Adding prestige to the event, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will grace the occasion alongside top ministers, administrative heads, and senior police officials. In a move that underscores Kolkata’s cultural diplomacy, representatives and consul generals from 15 countries: including Australia, Bangladesh, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Myanmar, Nepal, Russia, Thailand, the United States, Bhutan, and China; will attend the spectacle, offering an international flavour to the city’s festive spirit.
To ensure the celebration runs seamlessly, Kolkata Police, led by Commissioner Manoj Verma, have enforced an extensive traffic control plan.
From 2 pm until the end of the carnival, several key routes will remain closed to vehicles, including Red Road, Lovers Lane, Queensway, Plassey Gate Road, Khidderpore Road (between Hastings Crossing and Lovers Lane), and the Esplanade Ramp.
Preparations will begin earlier, with Red Road closed from midnight to 9 am, and regulated traffic flow between 9 am and 2 pm. Additionally, Khidderpore Road will be restricted from 2 pm onwards, impacting vehicles arriving from Vidyasagar Setu.
Only immersion-related vehicles will be allowed on Hospital Road (northbound) from AJC Bose Road, while access to Mayo Road (westbound) from J L Nehru Road will be limited to authorised vehicles with official stickers.
If you’re planning to attend the carnival, it’s best to rely on public transport, particularly the metro and walk to the venue. Parking bans will take effect from 12 pm on several busy stretches, including:
These restrictions aim to prevent gridlock and ensure smooth movement for participants and spectators alike.
As the city readies itself for this grand evening, Red Road is transforming into a majestic open-air stage that captures the essence of Kolkata’s cultural soul. From luminous idols and energetic dance performances to the presence of global dignitaries and tight-knit security arrangements, every detail has been fine-tuned for perfection.
When the beats of the dhak fill the evening air and lights shimmer across the horizon, Kolkata will once again prove that its farewells are as magnificent as its celebrations. The City of Joy is all set to remind the world that no one celebrates Durga Puja’s finale quite like her.