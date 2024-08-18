Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC takes suo motu cognisance of incident at RG Kar Hospital; hearing on…

Supreme Court on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the case on August 20 (Tuesday).

Supreme Court takes suo moto cognisance of alleged rape and murder of trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, to hear matter on August 20.#KolkataDeathCase pic.twitter.com/GYkW4qDyrK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2024

