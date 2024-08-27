Twitter
Delhi excise policy case: SC grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in both ED and CBI cases

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally begins amid high security

Gujarat rains: Three killed, seven reported missing amid havoc in western state

This tech giant to create more than 600,000 jobs in India, major part will include…

Influencer who is star of pan-India film, daughter of Pak Army officer, viral video changed her life, now in Prabhas'...

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally begins amid high security

The rally began from the College Square in the capital of West Bengal. The West Bengal Police has deployed heavy forces to control the protests.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 01:41 PM IST Uploaded by : DNA Web Desk

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally begins amid high security
Amid heightened security around the West Bengal state secretariat, the Nabanna Abhijan Rally began on Tuesday with protestors have gathered at the Santragachi area in Howrah.

The rally began from the College Square in the capital of West Bengal. As per the initial information, the protestors have reached till the barricades.Several students and citizens joined the march displaying the tricolour in their hands and raising slogans as they moved towards the secretariat.The West Bengal Police has deployed heavy forces to control the protests.

The check gates at the rear of Fort William at Hastings in Kolkata were greased by civic workers in an attempt to to thwart protestors from scaling the barricades.The police have also deployed vajra vehicles, water cannons, and Riot Control Force in the area while containers were placed to block the roads.West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose today urged the state government not to use power to stop the "peaceful protesting students."

He further reminded the state government of the verdict of the Supreme Court and said that democracy cannot silence the majority.

In a video message, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said, “In the context of the peaceful protest, announced by the student community of West Bengal and the reported suppressions of the protest by certain instructions of the government, I would urge upon the government to remember the strong pronouncement of the Supreme Court of India, let not the power of the state of West Bengal be unleashed on the peaceful protestors. Democracy cannot silence the majority, cannot silence the majority, cannot silence the majority! Remember that.”

The ‘Nabanna Abhijan Rally’ is called by Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj and other organizations which aimed to protest the recent rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata.

On Monday, the West Bengal Police called the Nabanna Abhijan Rally to reach the Nabanna or State Secretariat “illegal” and dubbed it an attempt to incite widespread unrest in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, ahead of the demonstration, the police deployed vajra vehicles, water cannons, and Riot Control Force in the area while containers were placed to block the roads.

In the view of Nabanna Abhiyan, the Kolkata Police has also issued a traffic advisory and made diversions for several routes connecting the city to various regions.

Earlier on Monday, Additional Commissioner of Police Kolkata, Supratim Sarkar said that they have rejected an application by ‘Paschimbanga Chhatro Samaj’ to hold a rally called ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ on 27 August.

He added that the police rejected their application because the group did not seek formal permission and provided insufficient details.

The brutal rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor on the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital premises sparked outrage all over the country. The incident shook the entire nation, and since then several protests have been staged demanding justice for the victim.
The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on 9 August.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
