Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE UPDATES: CJI announces establishment of National Task Force

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear the matter today.

Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is hearing a suo motu case related to the RG Kar hospital incident amid nationwide protests against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case is being investigated by the CBI which has raised several concerns about the integrity of the evidence, the rule of law, the protection of medical personnel, and the general problem of women's security in the workplace. Additionally, it has put pressure on the ruling Trinamool Congress, since women, who are Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's ardent supporters, are furious.

11: 40

'Complete failure of law and order in state,...' says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta

Let West Bengal not be in denial mode, complete failure of law and order in state, says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in SC.

11: 35:

Mob of 7,000 people cannot enter R G Kar Hospital without knowledge of Kolkata Police: SG Tushar Mehta in SC.

11: 20

SC begins hearing in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

The SC had on Sunday taken suo moto cognizance of the case.