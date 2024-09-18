Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After resignation from Delhi CM's post, Arvind Kejriwal to vacate official residence within…

Laapataa Ladies to release in Japan, Kiran Rao calls it a 'full-circle moment': 'Their support to...'

Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors refuses to call off strike, demand another…

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

'Sridevi's daughter for a reason': Janhvi Kapoor speaking fluent Tamil at Devara's Chennai event impresses fans

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

'Sridevi's daughter for a reason': Janhvi Kapoor speaking fluent Tamil at Devara's Chennai event impresses fans

'Sridevi's daughter for a reason': Janhvi Kapoor speaking fluent Tamil at Devara's Chennai event impresses fans

8 animals that fear water

8 animals that fear water

7 rarest snakes in the world 

7 rarest snakes in the world 

8 superfoods to reduce blood pressure

8 superfoods to reduce blood pressure

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

Laapataa Ladies to release in Japan, Kiran Rao calls it a 'full-circle moment': 'Their support to...'

Laapataa Ladies to release in Japan, Kiran Rao calls it a 'full-circle moment': 'Their support to...'

This Salman Khan film was rejected by 8 superstars, became his biggest flop, made for Rs 48 crore, it earned only Rs..

This Salman Khan film was rejected by 8 superstars, became his biggest flop, made for Rs 48 crore, it earned only Rs..

HomeIndia

India

Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors refuses to call off strike, demand another…

West Bengal Junior Doctors Front has sent an email to the state Chief Secretary requesting one more…

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 02:08 PM IST

Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors refuses to call off strike, demand another…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

West Bengal Junior Doctors Front, which is protesting against the rape and murder of a doctor at a Kolkata hospital, has sent an email to the state Chief Secretary requesting one more meeting as some demands remained unresolved.

Following the meeting with the protesting doctors on Tuesday, the West Bengal government accepted some of their demands including the removal of the police chief of Kolkata and two senior health officials.

"There have been repeated attempts to politicize our cause, false accusations of seeking positions of power rather than justice, and efforts to create divisions among us through emails, audio clips, and to malign our movement. Yesterday, in a long discussion with the Honorable Chief Minister, our five-point demands were discussed, and some of them were partially fulfilled,"

Junior Doctors Front said in a press release issued on Tuesday.The Junior Doctors Front also slammed some of the provisions in the "Aparajita Act" which proposes stopping of night shifts for doctors.

"The deep-rooted misogyny and medieval mindset hidden behind the state's "Aparajita Act" have been laid bare before the Supreme Court. It was made clear that imposing restrictions like not allowing night duties and limiting day shifts to less than twelve hours creates a divide between men and women, and such interference with their freedom cannot provide genuine security for women," Junior Doctors Front said.

Follwing the meeting with the doctors, Dr Kaustav Nayak and Dr Debashis Halder have been removed from the posts of Director of Medical Education (DME) and Director of Health Services (DHS) from the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the West Bengal Government on Tuesday.

Along with these changes, the Director of the Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Suparna Dutta, and Joint DHS, Dr Swapan Soren, have also been removed from the posts.

According to the notification by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Nayak will assume the post of the Director of the Institute of Health and Family Welfare and Haldar as Officer on Special Duty for Public Health in Swasthya Bhawan.

The body of the 31-year-old doctor was found at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Since then thousands of junior doctors in the state have been on a strike.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: BJP MLA has near escape after falling on to railway track during Vande Bharat flag off

Watch: BJP MLA has near escape after falling on to railway track during Vande Bharat flag off

'One Nation-One Election' to be implemented in current tenure of NDA govt, says report

'One Nation-One Election' to be implemented in current tenure of NDA govt, says report

'He killed a tiger and smeared its blood…': Yuvraj Singh father's shocking revelation about his childhood

'He killed a tiger and smeared its blood…': Yuvraj Singh father's shocking revelation about his childhood

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

Home Minister Amit Shah provides big update on Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, claims it will be passed in...

Home Minister Amit Shah provides big update on Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, claims it will be passed in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

India's most watched TV show has TRPs higher than Bigg Boss, Naagin, TMKOC combined; but destroyed lead star's career

India's most watched TV show has TRPs higher than Bigg Boss, Naagin, TMKOC combined; but destroyed lead star's career

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement