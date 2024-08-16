Twitter
Kolkata rape-murder case: IMA makes 5 demands including Central law to protect doctors, hospitals

The incident, which involved a brutal crime against a female doctor and subsequent vandalism, has shocked the nation and highlighted the urgent need for better security measures in medical institutions.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 08:44 PM IST

Kolkata rape-murder case: IMA makes 5 demands including Central law to protect doctors, hospitals
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued a strong call for a central law to protect doctors and hospitals in the wake of the horrific rape and murder of a second-year trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

The incident, which involved a brutal crime against a female doctor and subsequent vandalism, has shocked the nation and highlighted the urgent need for better security measures in medical institutions. The association has called for immediate and effective measures to address these issues, stating that both the medical fraternity and the country are victims of this violence.

The IMA also demanded a significant policy to address violence against doctors and hospitals. They are pushing for a Central Act that would incorporate the amendments made in 2023 to the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 into the proposed Hospital Protection Bill of 2019. This move, they believe, would strengthen the existing legislation in 25 states. The IMA has also suggested that an ordinance similar to the one enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic would be appropriate in this situation.

"The security protocols of all hospitals should be no less than an airport. Declaring the hospitals as safe zones with mandatory security entitlements is the first step. CCTVs, deployment of security personnel and the protocols can follow," the IMA stated in an official release. 

In addition to security concerns, the IMA has highlighted the dire working conditions faced by resident doctors. They pointed out that the victim had been on a 36-hour duty shift and that the lack of safe spaces and adequate rest areas for doctors needs to be urgently addressed.

The IMA has also demanded a professional investigation of the crime within a specific timeframe."Meticulous and professional investigation of the crime in a timeframe and rendering of justice. Identify the hooligans of vandalism and award exemplary punishment. Appropriate and dignified compensation to the bereaved family commensurate with the cruelty inflicted," IMA stated. 

As part of their protest, the IMA has announced a 24-hour withdrawal of services by all modern medicine doctors across the country, regardless of their sector or place of work. While emergency services and casualties will continue to function, there will be no outpatient departments (OPDs) or elective surgeries during this period. 

The withdrawal will commence at 6 am on Saturday, 17th August 2024, and end at 6 am on Sunday, 18th August 2024.The IMA has urged the nation to understand and support this struggle for justice for doctors and their safety, emphasizing that this is not just a medical issue but a fight for the dignity and security of women and medical professionals across the country. 

On August 9, a post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim's family has alleged that she was raped and murdered. This incident has triggered a nationwide protest by doctors and medical fraternities.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

