Kolkata rape-murder case: CM Mamata Banerjee visits protesting doctors, says, 'last attempt to...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Jaya Bachchan hates it when...': Paparazzo reveals why actress is often rude towards media photographers

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, went to IIT Bombay, got job with Rs 70 lakh salary, left it for...

'Nafrat ki dukaan pe...': PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi at election rally in J-K's Doda

'I shouldn't have...': Raveena Tandon apologises to fans for refusing selfie in London, says she 'fails at times'

Meet director who lived in store room for 6 years, had only Rs 30 for her father's funeral; is now one of richest...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Jaya Bachchan hates it when...': Paparazzo reveals why actress is often rude towards media photographers

'Jaya Bachchan hates it when...': Paparazzo reveals why actress is often rude towards media photographers

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, went to IIT Bombay, got job with Rs 70 lakh salary, left it for...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, went to IIT Bombay, got job with Rs 70 lakh salary, left it for...

'I shouldn't have...': Raveena Tandon apologises to fans for refusing selfie in London, says she 'fails at times'

'I shouldn't have...': Raveena Tandon apologises to fans for refusing selfie in London, says she 'fails at times'

What is perfect time to have dinner?

What is perfect time to have dinner?

Seven ways to prevent risks of breast cancer 

Seven ways to prevent risks of breast cancer 

Five haunted hill stations in India 

Five haunted hill stations in India 

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

'Jaya Bachchan hates it when...': Paparazzo reveals why actress is often rude towards media photographers

'Jaya Bachchan hates it when...': Paparazzo reveals why actress is often rude towards media photographers

'Not going to be Deepika Padukone...': Meet actress who worked with superstars, fell in love 4 times, still single at 36

'Not going to be Deepika Padukone...': Meet actress who worked with superstars, fell in love 4 times, still single at 36

This actor became a superstar after debut, quit acting after stardom faded, lost his life while trying to control..

This actor became a superstar after debut, quit acting after stardom faded, lost his life while trying to control..

HomeIndia

India

Kolkata rape-murder case: CM Mamata Banerjee visits protesting doctors, says, 'last attempt to...'

Accompanied by DGP Rajiv Kumar, Banerjee reached the site in Sector 5 around 1 pm, taking those present there by surprise.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 03:51 PM IST

Kolkata rape-murder case: CM Mamata Banerjee visits protesting doctors, says, 'last attempt to...'
Image: PTI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amid the continuing impasse, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday made a surprise visit to the site where the junior doctors were protesting, and assured them that she would look into their demands and take action if anyone was found guilty.   

Addressing the protesting doctors amid chants of 'we want justice' outside the Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake, Banerjee said she would not take any steps against them as she did not believe in suppressing a democratic movement. "Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh," she said.   

However, after she left the site, the agitating doctors said they were not ready to compromise on their demands till discussions were held, indicating no immediate breakthrough in the impasse.   

Accompanied by DGP Rajiv Kumar, Banerjee reached the site in Sector 5 around 1 pm, taking those present there by surprise.   

She said she was spending sleepless nights as the medics were agitating on the road amid rains.   

"I came to meet you as your 'didi' (elder sister) not as the chief minister," she said.  

"I assure you that I will study your demands and take action if someone is found guilty," she added, urging the protesting doctors to return to work.   

She also announced that patient welfare committees of all state-run hospitals were dissolved with immediate effect.   

"This is my last attempt to resolve the crisis," Banerjee said.   

The medics have been camping outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the state Health Department, since Tuesday with a host of demands, including better security at state-run hospitals and the removal of top officials over the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.   

The junior doctors have been protesting for over a month, affecting the public healthcare infrastructure of the state. The government claimed that 29 people have died due to the protests allegedly after not receiving treatment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Mohammad Ali Shibab, who lived in orphanage 10 years, worked as a clerk, and cracked UPSC at a young age of...

Meet IAS Mohammad Ali Shibab, who lived in orphanage 10 years, worked as a clerk, and cracked UPSC at a young age of...

Engineering Excellence: An In-Depth Conversation with Swetha Singiri

Engineering Excellence: An In-Depth Conversation with Swetha Singiri

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri search for their stolen CD in 'hilarious laugh-riot'

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri search for their stolen CD in 'hilarious laugh-riot'

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio to get tough competition from BSNL as Union Minister announces launch of this service on...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio to get tough competition from BSNL as Union Minister announces launch of this service on...

Meet woman who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22, got AIR 87 without coaching, but didn’t become IAS, IPS due to...

Meet woman who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22, got AIR 87 without coaching, but didn’t become IAS, IPS due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement