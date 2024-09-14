Kolkata rape-murder case: CM Mamata Banerjee appeals to doctors to join meeting, says, 'can't keep...'

The scheduled meeting between Banerjee and the agitating junior doctors who are protesting over the RG Kar incident, is yet to start

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday evening appealed to the agitating doctors, who had arrived at her residence for talks, to join the meeting, amid their demand for live-streaming of the discussions.

The scheduled meeting between Banerjee and the agitating junior doctors who are protesting over the RG Kar incident, is yet to start.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: The delegation of junior doctors who went to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence has demanded live streaming of the meeting. The meeting has not started yet.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks with the junior doctors… https://t.co/xAH5Qji43N pic.twitter.com/0ebIVxSqFO — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2024

“I would request you all to come inside and attend the meeting. As the matter is before the court, we cannot allow live streaming. I will video-record the meeting and will provide you with a copy only after permission from the Supreme Court,” she said, while appealing to students to come inside and not to get drenched in rain.

“Today, you said that you want a meeting, so I have been waiting. Why are you people insulting me like this? Please don’t insult me like this. Earlier on the three occasions, I have been waiting but you people didn’t come,” she said.

