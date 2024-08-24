Kolkata rape-murder case: CCTV footage captures accused Sanjoy Roy with bluetooth device; know why it's key evidence

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Crow overpowers giant cobra in viral video, internet is stunned by unexpected showdown

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: 5 places to visit in India for Janmashtami celebrations

LPG to Aadhaar Card: 6 big changes to come into effect from September 1, check details

Big Update: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project speeds up, set to launch on...

Kangana Ranaut says she faced ‘conspiracies’ against her while casting for Emergency: 'Actors I approached were told…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Crow overpowers giant cobra in viral video, internet is stunned by unexpected showdown

Crow overpowers giant cobra in viral video, internet is stunned by unexpected showdown

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: 5 places to visit in India for Janmashtami celebrations

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: 5 places to visit in India for Janmashtami celebrations

Big Update: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project speeds up, set to launch on...

Big Update: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project speeds up, set to launch on...

9 low-budget Bollywood films that became blockbusters

9 low-budget Bollywood films that became blockbusters

7 surreal images of solar eclipse shared by NASA

7 surreal images of solar eclipse shared by NASA

10 ISRO scientists who lead India's journey into space

10 ISRO scientists who lead India's journey into space

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें खौफनाक VIDEO

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें खौफनाक VIDEO

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 8 crore, this blockbuster was first Indian film to release on internet; broke star kid’s flop streak, earned…

Made in Rs 8 crore, this blockbuster was first Indian film to release on internet; broke star kid’s flop streak, earned…

Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Kangana Ranaut says she faced ‘conspiracies’ against her while casting for Emergency: 'Actors I approached were told…’

Kangana Ranaut says she faced ‘conspiracies’ against her while casting for Emergency: 'Actors I approached were told…’

Made in Rs 8 crore, this blockbuster was first Indian film to release on internet; broke star kid’s flop streak, earned…

Made in Rs 8 crore, this blockbuster was first Indian film to release on internet; broke star kid’s flop streak, earned…

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin breaks his silence on Arshad Warsi's 'joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Should've chosen...'

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin breaks his silence on Arshad Warsi's 'joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Should've chosen...'

HomeIndia

India

Kolkata rape-murder case: CCTV footage captures accused Sanjoy Roy with bluetooth device; know why it's key evidence

Based on the CCTV footage from the hospital and the recovered Bluetooth device, Kolkata Police arrested Roy and questioned him.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 03:22 PM IST

Kolkata rape-murder case: CCTV footage captures accused Sanjoy Roy with bluetooth device; know why it's key evidence
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The CCTV footage of Sanjay Roy, the arrested accused in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee PG doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, near seminar hall where he committed the heinous crime, has now surfaced on social media.

In the CCTV footage, a Bluetooth device can be seen around the suspect's neck. The CCTV camera footage and a Bluetooth device found near the trainee doctor's body resulted in the arrest of Sanjoy Roy, who was seen entering the seminar hall of the college where the body was found. Roy is seen holding a helmet, which is a notable part of the uniform given to Kolkata Police officers, while sporting trousers and a t-shirt.

In 2019, Sanjoy Roy, 33, became a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police. He was allegedly a 'womaniser' and had at least four marriages, according to the Kolkata Police.

The tragic incident involved a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata who was raped and murdered on August 9, after completing her shift. A day later, Sanjay Roy, the main accused, was taken into custody.

On August 14, among the ongoing protests, several miscreants broke into the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and vandalized parts of the hospital, where the victim's body was discovered. On August 13, the Calcutta High Court issued an order directing Kolkata Police to turn over the investigation to the CBI.

The Kolkata case has rocked the nation, scrutinized the way RG Kar Hospital operated, resulting in the principal's dismissal, and sparked widespread demonstrations by civil society and students in the medical fraternity.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: Delhi receives light rain, check IMD forecast here

Weather update: Delhi receives light rain, check IMD forecast here

Mukesh Ambani's big move, now Reliance Industries to invest Rs 1000 crore in this project

Mukesh Ambani's big move, now Reliance Industries to invest Rs 1000 crore in this project

Catalog migration strategies for e-commerce businesses

Catalog migration strategies for e-commerce businesses

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI seeks court nod for polygraph test on RG Kar ex-principal, 4 others

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI seeks court nod for polygraph test on RG Kar ex-principal, 4 others

FlowForce Max Review- Is It Safe And Effective For Prostate Health?

FlowForce Max Review- Is It Safe And Effective For Prostate Health?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 8 crore, this blockbuster was first Indian film to release on internet; broke star kid’s flop streak, earned…

Made in Rs 8 crore, this blockbuster was first Indian film to release on internet; broke star kid’s flop streak, earned…

Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement