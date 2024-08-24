Kolkata rape-murder case: CCTV footage captures accused Sanjoy Roy with bluetooth device; know why it's key evidence

Based on the CCTV footage from the hospital and the recovered Bluetooth device, Kolkata Police arrested Roy and questioned him.

The CCTV footage of Sanjay Roy, the arrested accused in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee PG doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, near seminar hall where he committed the heinous crime, has now surfaced on social media.

In the CCTV footage, a Bluetooth device can be seen around the suspect's neck. The CCTV camera footage and a Bluetooth device found near the trainee doctor's body resulted in the arrest of Sanjoy Roy, who was seen entering the seminar hall of the college where the body was found. Roy is seen holding a helmet, which is a notable part of the uniform given to Kolkata Police officers, while sporting trousers and a t-shirt.

In 2019, Sanjoy Roy, 33, became a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police. He was allegedly a 'womaniser' and had at least four marriages, according to the Kolkata Police.

The tragic incident involved a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata who was raped and murdered on August 9, after completing her shift. A day later, Sanjay Roy, the main accused, was taken into custody.

On August 14, among the ongoing protests, several miscreants broke into the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and vandalized parts of the hospital, where the victim's body was discovered. On August 13, the Calcutta High Court issued an order directing Kolkata Police to turn over the investigation to the CBI.

The Kolkata case has rocked the nation, scrutinized the way RG Kar Hospital operated, resulting in the principal's dismissal, and sparked widespread demonstrations by civil society and students in the medical fraternity.