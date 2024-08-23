Kolkata rape-murder case: CCTV footage captures accused Sanjoy Roy on night of crime

CBI is conducting a rigorous investigation into the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The CCTV video of the night when the trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered has surfaced. In the CCTV footage, Sanjay Roy can be seen near seminar hall where he committed the heinous crime.

In the footage, Sanjay Roy is seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt, with a helmet in hand. In the footage, a Bluetooth device is visible around Sanjay Roy's neck. The same device was recovered from the crime scene and is now a key exhibit in the ongoing investigation.

On August 9, a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata while she was taking a rest.

Her semi-nude body with injuries was discovered inside the seminar hall the next morning.

Roy was arrested the next day for his alleged involvement in the crime.