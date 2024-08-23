Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Has Neeraj Chopra ever thrown over 90 meters? Here's a look at personal best of India's javelin star

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Daya Ben aka Disha Vakani earned this whopping amount from show before...

Kolkata rape-murder case: CCTV footage captures accused Sanjoy Roy on night of crime

Viral video: Pune businessman's family visit Tirumala Temple wearing 25 kg gold, watch

Sri Lanka and New Zealand to play a rare 6-day Test match in September - All you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Has Neeraj Chopra ever thrown over 90 meters? Here's a look at personal best of India's javelin star

Has Neeraj Chopra ever thrown over 90 meters? Here's a look at personal best of India's javelin star

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Indian places where humans are banned due to...

Indian places where humans are banned due to...

Benefits of adding makhana in your diet

Benefits of adding makhana in your diet

Meet Praveena Aanjna, former CA who became Miss India International 2023

Meet Praveena Aanjna, former CA who became Miss India International 2023

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick, celebrates new beginnings with pasta and pizza party: 'The temperature is perfect'

Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick, celebrates new beginnings with pasta and pizza party: 'The temperature is perfect'

Amid Stree 2's success, video of Ranbir Kapoor calling Shraddha Kapoor 'commercial box office superstar' goes viral

Amid Stree 2's success, video of Ranbir Kapoor calling Shraddha Kapoor 'commercial box office superstar' goes viral

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

HomeIndia

India

Kolkata rape-murder case: CCTV footage captures accused Sanjoy Roy on night of crime

CBI is conducting rigorous investigation into the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The footage captured at RG Kar Hospital shows Sanjay Roy near seminar hall where he committed the heinous crime.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 07:14 PM IST

Kolkata rape-murder case: CCTV footage captures accused Sanjoy Roy on night of crime
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    CBI is conducting a rigorous investigation into the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The CCTV video of the night when the trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered has surfaced. In the CCTV footage, Sanjay Roy can be seen near seminar hall where he committed the heinous crime. 

    In the footage, Sanjay Roy is seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt, with a helmet in hand. In the footage, a Bluetooth device is visible around Sanjay Roy's neck. The same device was recovered from the crime scene and is now a key exhibit in the ongoing investigation.

    On August 9, a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata while she was taking a rest. 

    Her semi-nude body with injuries was discovered inside the seminar hall the next morning.

    Roy was arrested the next day for his alleged involvement in the crime.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
      Advertisement

      VIDEO OF THE DAY

      Watch more

      Live tv

      Advertisement

      POPULAR STORIES

      Meet Indian businessman who was once insulted by Rolls Royce dealer, he took revenge by..., his business is...

      Meet Indian businessman who was once insulted by Rolls Royce dealer, he took revenge by..., his business is...

      Amid Stree 2's success, video of Ranbir Kapoor calling Shraddha Kapoor 'commercial box office superstar' goes viral

      Amid Stree 2's success, video of Ranbir Kapoor calling Shraddha Kapoor 'commercial box office superstar' goes viral

      Meet one of richest Indian women who quit high-paying job in US to build Rs 75000 crore company, her net worth is...

      Meet one of richest Indian women who quit high-paying job in US to build Rs 75000 crore company, her net worth is...

      Watch: Engineer constructs house on just 2-feet wide land, viral video

      Watch: Engineer constructs house on just 2-feet wide land, viral video

      'Never bought a single..': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on how he spends money

      'Never bought a single..': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on how he spends money

      MORE

      MOST VIEWED

      Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

      Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

      Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

      Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

      Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

      Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

      This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

      This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

      Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

      Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

      MORE

      MOST WATCHED

      MORE

      DNA ORIGNALS

      DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

      DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

      DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

      DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

      DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

      DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

      DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

      DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

      DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

      DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

      MORE
      Advertisement