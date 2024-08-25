Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Bahut kuch hai..,' CBI drop hint of evidence traced amid ongoing probe

Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect, was subjected to a polygraph test by the CBI the day before, following their administration of lie-detection tests to four other people.

Officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday verified that they have gathered a great deal of important data from their probe into the rape-murder case in Kolkata. The organisation has carried out raids at several sites linked to individuals of interest, such as Sandip Ghosh, the former head of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In response to enquiries regarding the investigation's status, representatives promised to provide all pertinent information in a press release. However, one official hinted at important findings when asked about specific evidence, saying, "Bahut kuch hai (there's a lot)."

Due to his presence on duty the day of the incident, Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the college, has been the focus of a comprehensive investigation by the CBI. The agency has questioned him for over 110 hours during the course of the investigation.

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the government are connected to Dr. Ghosh, which the BJP has suggested could be significant, especially in light of the discovery of an old letter that Ghosh received from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Indian Secular Front (ISF), in the meantime, staged demonstrations, demanding the victim's rights and charging the health department with corruption. The health minister's resignation was demanded by Pirzada Mohammad Naushad Siddiqui, the chairman of the ISF.