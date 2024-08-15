Kolkata rape-murder case: Nine arrested after violence at RG Kar Medical Hospital, CM Mamata says, 'I don't have...'

The mob entered the RG Kar hospital campus vandalised the site of the protest and attacked vehicles and public property, forcing security officials to disperse the mob.

Nine people have been arrested after a mob vandalised the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata after midnight on Thursday. The incident happened during a protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the premises of the institution last week. The mob entered the RG Kar hospital campus vandalised the site of the protest and attacked vehicles and public property, forcing security officials to disperse the mob.

Kolkata Police, however, clarified that the crime scene had not been disturbed during the mob vandalism that broke out late on the night of August 14. Reacting to it, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused opposition political parties of being behind the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.cBanerjee said she does not hold the students or doctors responsible for their protests and instead, she accused certain political parties of attempting to incite trouble.

"Police are looking into the matter. I don't have any complaints against the students or the agitating doctors. But there are certain political parties which are trying to foment trouble. If you go through the video, you will get to see what happened," she said.

Earlier today, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose criticized the Kolkata Police, accusing some officers of being politicized and criminalized. Bose visited the emergency department of RG Kar Medical College and Hopsital.

"What I saw, what I heard, what I was told and what was reported. The incident which took place here is shocking, shattering and deplorable. It is a shame for Bengal India and humanity. This is the greatest degeneration we have seen around us" the West Bengal governor said.

