Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kolkata rape and murder case: Centre slams Mamata Banerjee for her letter to PM Modi, says '123 fast track courts but..'

Delhi Metro Phase-4: DMRC tweaks construction plans on Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor to...

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, south star, Siddharth and her love story has Ambani connection

Meet man who failed in class 10, built Rs 5499 crore company that partners with Rolls-Royce and Boeing, he is...

Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi looks 'khatarnak' in new posters, fans say 'toofaan aane wala hai'; film to release on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata rape and murder case: Centre slams Mamata Banerjee for her letter to PM Modi, says '123 fast track courts but..'

Kolkata rape and murder case: Centre slams Mamata Banerjee for her letter to PM Modi, says '123 fast track courts but..'

Meet man who failed in class 10, built Rs 5499 crore company that partners with Rolls-Royce and Boeing, he is...

Meet man who failed in class 10, built Rs 5499 crore company that partners with Rolls-Royce and Boeing, he is...

Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi looks 'khatarnak' in new posters, fans say 'toofaan aane wala hai'; film to release on...

Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi looks 'khatarnak' in new posters, fans say 'toofaan aane wala hai'; film to release on...

5 animals that don't drink water

5 animals that don't drink water

Tips to manage viral fever during rainy season 

Tips to manage viral fever during rainy season 

 From Sandwich to Margarita: Seven foods named after real people 

 From Sandwich to Margarita: Seven foods named after real people 

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, south star, Siddharth and her love story has Ambani connection

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, south star, Siddharth and her love story has Ambani connection

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

HomeIndia

India

Kolkata rape and murder case: Centre slams Mamata Banerjee for her letter to PM Modi, says '123 fast track courts but..'

Asserting these services are essential for providing immediate assistance to victims of violence, she said the state has yet not integrated them despite multiple reminders from the Central government.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 07:26 PM IST

Kolkata rape and murder case: Centre slams Mamata Banerjee for her letter to PM Modi, says '123 fast track courts but..'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Lambasting the West Bengal government for its alleged failure to implement crucial safety measures for women and girls, Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi has said the state has not taken any step to start the remaining 11 fast-track special courts despite the pendency of 48,600 rape and POCSO cases.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Ms. Devi criticized the West Bengal government for failing to implement key emergency helplines such as the Women Helpline (WHL), Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and Child Helpline.

Asserting these services are essential for providing immediate assistance to victims of violence, she said the state has yet not integrated them despite multiple reminders from the Central government.

This lapse, Ms. Devi argued, deprives the women and children in West Bengal of critical support in times of distress.

In a pointed rebuke, she highlighted the state's inability to operationalize the Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) allocated to it under a centrally sponsored scheme despite a significant backlog of cases related to sexual offences.

In the letter dated August 25, the minister emphasized the urgency of implementing stringent legal frameworks and judicial processes to ensure the safety and security of the women and children in West Bengal.

The FTSC scheme, launched in October 2019, was designed to expedite the trial and disposal of pending cases related to rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

 Kolkata doctor rape and murder: BJP announces series of protest programmes in West Bengal from August 28

“Under this scheme, the Central government allocated 123 FTSCs to West Bengal, including 20 exclusive POCSO courts and 103 combined courts for both rape and POCSO cases. However, as of mid-June 2023, none of these courts had been made operational,” the minister said.

Ms. Devi pointed out that despite the state government's commitment in June 2023 to start seven FTSCs, only six exclusive POCSO courts had been operationalized by June 30, 2024.

“This delay persists despite a backlog of 48,600 rape and POCSO cases in the state,” she said.

The minister expressed grave concern over the state government's inaction in activating the remaining 11 FTSCs.

Mr. Devi also underscored the importance of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a significant legislative measure introduced nationwide in July 2024 to combat crimes against women and children.

The legislation prescribes severe punishments, including rigorous imprisonment, for offences such as rape, gang rape and sexual abuse against minors.

The minister urged the West Bengal government to take immediate and effective measures to eliminate all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls.

She called for the creation of a safe and secure environment that promotes gender equality and empowers women to thrive.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Baby steps' : Newborn elephant adorably follows mom in viral video, watch

'Baby steps' : Newborn elephant adorably follows mom in viral video, watch

Hyundai Alcazar facelift interior revealed ahead of launch; check new features of Tata Safari rival

Hyundai Alcazar facelift interior revealed ahead of launch; check new features of Tata Safari rival

When a poor blind priest refused to take Rs 20000 in help from Sudha Murty, his reason will leave you stunned

When a poor blind priest refused to take Rs 20000 in help from Sudha Murty, his reason will leave you stunned

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani who among them pays the most tax?

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani who among them pays the most tax?

Maharashtra Bandh called off: Uddhav Thackeray expresses disagreement with Bombay HC order, says 'we don't...'

Maharashtra Bandh called off: Uddhav Thackeray expresses disagreement with Bombay HC order, says 'we don't...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement