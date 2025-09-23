Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Parineeti Chopra REVEALS baby bump for first time, shocks fans by declaring 'it’s been eight months...'

Bringar CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan says Trump H1B Visa Rule Is Good to America and its citizens

UAE suspends tourist, work visas for nine countries due to...; check full LIST here

BIG blow: ICC slaps heavy fine on Indian women's team in series decider against Australia due to...

Big Billion Day Sale 2025: How to Spot Real Smartphone Deals and Save Smart in This Festive Season | Buyhatke Magic

Kolkata Rains: Schools get early Durga Puja vacation, exams postponed as torrential rain disrupts life

China issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's $100000 H-1B visa fee hike, says 'cross-border flow of talent...'

ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Schedule Out: Check datesheet for Final, Inter and Foundation levels HERE

Is Hamas blackmailing Netanyahu? Why does it release hostage's video, demand Trump’s guarantee in Gaza talks?

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: 5 Bollywood actresses who became moms after 40

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Intelligent Infrastructure: Mohan Vamsi Musunuru's New Research on AI and Network Optimization

AI for Network Optimization: Research by Mohan Vamsi Musunuru

Bringar CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan says Trump H1B Visa Rule Is Good to America and its citizens

Bringar CEO Backs Trump's H1B Rule

Watch: Parineeti Chopra REVEALS baby bump for first time, shocks fans by declaring 'it’s been eight months...'

Watch: Parineeti Chopra REVEALS baby bump for first time

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeIndia

INDIA

Kolkata Rains: Schools get early Durga Puja vacation, exams postponed as torrential rain disrupts life

State Education Minister Bratya Basu announced that all government-run education institutions would remain closed on September 24 and 25 as heavy downpour brought the city to a near standstill.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 03:31 PM IST

Kolkata Rains: Schools get early Durga Puja vacation, exams postponed as torrential rain disrupts life
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Heavy downpour lashed large parts of Kolkata, leaving at least seven people dead, according to police and government officials. The incessant rain brought the city to a near standstill, affecting traffic, public transport, and daily activities. Over 30 flights are suspended, 42 are delayed, and airport operations are disrupted. The authorities announced that Puja holidays in state-run schools would begin two days earlier than scheduled.

    Schools closed, exams postponed

    State Education Minister Bratya Basu announced that all government-run education institutions would remain closed on September 24 and 25. “An unprecedented calamity-like situation prevails in the state. In keeping with the advice of the chief minister to offer relief to our students in the current situation and to pre-empt accidents, it has been decided to keep all education institutions closed tomorrow and the day after, that is, on September 24 and 25,” Mr. Basu wrote on X. 
     
    “Since the Durga Puja holidays are scheduled to start from September 26, effectively the vacation will start from tomorrow (Wednesday). I wish all happy Pujas. My deepest condolences remain with the next of kin of my fellow citizens who lost their lives in this calamity,” the Minister added.

    CM Mamata Banerjee blames the poor dredging of Farakka

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the downpour as “unprecedented” and lashed out at poor dredging of Farakka and “lapses” by power utility CESC. “Even our houses are submerged; we are all suffering. I am feeling so bad for the Pujo pandals as well,” CM Banerjee said, adding that schools have been asked to declare holidays and office-goers advised to stay home for their own safety. 

    “I am in constant touch with the Mayor, Chief Secretary, and the police. Farakka is not dredged properly, so every time it rains in Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand, Mumbai, Delhi, everywhere there is waterlogging. This time the rain is slightly unusual,” the Chief Minister told a Bengali news channel, according to PTI. 

    The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is working on a war footing to drain the water out of the city into the River Hooghly as all lock gates have been opened since 4 a.m. Even as work is on, it is raining in some parts of Kolkata. The Meteorological (MeT) office has forecast more rain later in the day and coming days as a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rain in several south Bengal districts and Kolkata.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    UAE suspends tourist, work visas for nine countries due to...; check full LIST here
    UAE suspends tourist, work visas for nine countries due to...; check full LIST h
    Rise & Fall: Arjun Bijlani slams Bali, Akriti Negi after getting saved by audience votes, says 'meri biwi ko...'
    Rise & Fall: Arjun Bijlani slams Bali, Akriti Negi after getting saved
    New Wave of Defence Self-Reliance: Empowerment of Atmanirbhar Bharat by private players
    New Wave of Defence Self-Reliance: Empowerment of Atmanirbhar Bharat by...
    Pakistani leader makes BIG claim on Balochistan: 'Govt involved in forcefully...'
    Pakistani leader makes BIG claim on Balochistan: 'Govt involved in...'
    Google Gemini: Try THESE 5 AI prompts to turn your ordinary photos into vibrant Durga Puja shots
    Google Gemini: Try THESE 5 AI prompts to turn your ordinary photos into vibrant
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
    Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
    Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
    Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
    Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
    Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
    Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
    Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
    From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
    A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE