Kolkata Rains: Schools get early Durga Puja vacation, exams postponed as torrential rain disrupts life

State Education Minister Bratya Basu announced that all government-run education institutions would remain closed on September 24 and 25 as heavy downpour brought the city to a near standstill.

Heavy downpour lashed large parts of Kolkata, leaving at least seven people dead, according to police and government officials. The incessant rain brought the city to a near standstill, affecting traffic, public transport, and daily activities. Over 30 flights are suspended, 42 are delayed, and airport operations are disrupted. The authorities announced that Puja holidays in state-run schools would begin two days earlier than scheduled.

Schools closed, exams postponed



State Education Minister Bratya Basu announced that all government-run education institutions would remain closed on September 24 and 25. “An unprecedented calamity-like situation prevails in the state. In keeping with the advice of the chief minister to offer relief to our students in the current situation and to pre-empt accidents, it has been decided to keep all education institutions closed tomorrow and the day after, that is, on September 24 and 25,” Mr. Basu wrote on X.



“Since the Durga Puja holidays are scheduled to start from September 26, effectively the vacation will start from tomorrow (Wednesday). I wish all happy Pujas. My deepest condolences remain with the next of kin of my fellow citizens who lost their lives in this calamity,” the Minister added.

CM Mamata Banerjee blames the poor dredging of Farakka



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the downpour as “unprecedented” and lashed out at poor dredging of Farakka and “lapses” by power utility CESC. “Even our houses are submerged; we are all suffering. I am feeling so bad for the Pujo pandals as well,” CM Banerjee said, adding that schools have been asked to declare holidays and office-goers advised to stay home for their own safety.

“I am in constant touch with the Mayor, Chief Secretary, and the police. Farakka is not dredged properly, so every time it rains in Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand, Mumbai, Delhi, everywhere there is waterlogging. This time the rain is slightly unusual,” the Chief Minister told a Bengali news channel, according to PTI.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is working on a war footing to drain the water out of the city into the River Hooghly as all lock gates have been opened since 4 a.m. Even as work is on, it is raining in some parts of Kolkata. The Meteorological (MeT) office has forecast more rain later in the day and coming days as a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rain in several south Bengal districts and Kolkata.