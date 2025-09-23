Kolkata rains: At least 10 dead, transportation system severely disrupted as 30 flights cancelled, CM Mamta Banerjee blames...

Amid the Durga puja celebrations, at least 10 people died in Kolkata, 9 due to electrocution as torrential rainfall causes severe flooding in Kolkata. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that the city received 251.4 mm of rainfall in less than 24 hours, marking the highest single-day rainfall in four decades and the sixth-highest in the last 137 years. The severe flooding led to waterlogging and disruptions in transport, with metro suspesions, train delays. Many educational instituions are also closed.

Amid the Durga puja celebrations, at least 10 people died in Kolkata, 9 due to electrocution as torrential rainfall causes severe flooding in Kolkata. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that the city received 251.4 mm of rainfall in less than 24 hours, marking the highest single-day rainfall in four decades and the sixth-highest in the last 137 years. The severe flooding led to waterlogging and disruptions in transport, with metro suspesions, train delays. Many educational instituions are also closed.

Over 30 flights cancelled

At least 30 flights were cancelled and other faced delays due to heavy rain in Kolkata. Operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport were severely affected on Tuesday as multiple flights were grounded.

IMD prediction of more rain

Kolkata experienced severe flooding due to a three-hour downpour, large areas of the city were under water with IMD recording 185.6 mm of rainfall between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. A low-pressure area caused the heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday, which is expected to continue in southern West Bengal districts until Wednesday morning. IMD has also predicted showers on September 25.

Puja holiday announced

As per PTI report, the heaviest rains in nearly four decades left Kolkata paralysed. The rains have now forced the state government to declare Puja holidays two days in advance.

CM Mamta Banerjee blames

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed grief over the deaths of people who lost their lives due to an electrocution incident following the cloudburst. CM added that she has never seen such rain.

CM stated, "I have never seen rain like this. I feel so bad for the people who have lost their lives in the cloudburst. I have told schools to give a holiday today, and even office-goers should not come to work. Even tomorrow, you should not come".

"I heard 7-8 people have died due to electrocution. It is so unfortunate that people have lost their lives. Their families must all be given jobs by the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation Limited (CESC Ltd.), I am saying this clearly. We will also do whatever is possible to help. Even our houses are submerged; we are all suffering. I am feeling so bad for the Pujo pandals as well. Is this not the duty of the CESC to be more mindful? Electricity is supplied by CESC, not us. It is their duty to ensure people do not suffer because of this. They will do business here, but not modernize here? They should send people to the field and fix this, " she added.

Banerjee announced that the government would ensure a job to the next of kin of the victims and said she has urged the CESC to pay additional compensation of ₹5 lakhs each. “The state was already reeling under floods and its rivers and canals filled to capacity on account of the unilateral water release by the DVC. Large volumes of water from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh poured in from the Farakka Barrage which already was crisis-ridden due to lack of dredging (of river beds). On top of that, this massive downpour happened. I am keeping a close watch on the situation through the (Kolkata) mayor and the chief secretary,” she added.

CM Banerjee said that she was closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Police and the Chief Secretary. "I am in constant touch with the Mayor, Chief Secretary, and the police. Farakka is not dredged properly, so every time it rains in Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand, Mumbai, Delhi, everywhere there is waterlogging. This time, the rain is slightly unusual".

Banerjee added, "More water will come. There will be more waterlogging. There is high tide in the Ganga river from Mahalaya. Where will we pump out the water? There is no place to go, it will again have to go to the Ganga only. Where will we send this water, it is full of Bihar and UP's water. I would implore all private sector workers to also not come to work, calamities affect all equally. The Centre has cut our money through GST, and all our funds are going to deal with these calamities", she added.