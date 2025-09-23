Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Kolkata Rains: 7 dead, multiple services hit as record-breaking rainfall brings city to a standstill, IMD predicts...

Due to incessant rain, electricity and Internet services have been disrupted in a large part of Kolkata and its suburbs.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 11:09 AM IST

Kolkata Rains: 7 dead, multiple services hit as record-breaking rainfall brings city to a standstill, IMD predicts...
Amid record overnight rainfall, Kolkata and its surrounding areas were submerged under knee-deep water on Tuesday, disrupting daily life. Officials reported that at least seven people were electrocuted in the city.

Over 300 mm of rain was recorded across the city, which began at 1 a.m. and continued till early morning. Train services and metro services were disrupted, while traffic in Kolkata was completely paralysed as almost every road was waterlogged.

Due to incessant rain, electricity and Internet services have been disrupted in a large part of Kolkata and its suburbs.

Several Durga Puja mandaps have been damaged

Several Durga Puja mandaps have been damaged due to heavy showers, causing great inconvenience to puja organisers. Water entered many houses and residential complexes in Kolkata as roads went underwater.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is working on a war footing to drain the water out of the city into the River Hooghly as all lock gates have been opened since 4 a.m. Even as work is on, it is raining in some parts of Kolkata.

IMD predicts more rain in coming days

The Meteorological (MeT) office has forecast more rain later in the day and coming days as a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rain in several south Bengal districts and Kolkata.

According to KMC, the intensity of rain was higher in the southern and eastern parts of the city, with Garia Kamdahari recording 332 mm of rain in just a few hours, followed by Jodhpur Park at 285 mm. Kalighat recorded 280 mm of rain, Topsia 275 mm, Ballygunge 264 mm, while Thantania in north Kolkata received 195 mm of rain.

Meanwhile, deaths due to electrocution were reported from five areas in the city -- Netaji Nagar, Kalikapur, Mominpur and Ballygunge Place in south Kolkata and Beniapukur in north Kolkata.

Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC), which supplies electricity to the city, has cut off power supply in a large number of places to prevent further electrocution deaths.

Waterlogging in several areas

According to Kolkata Traffic Police sources, roads that had never accumulated water before were also underwater. Efforts have been made to drain water from these areas. However, due to the prolonged rains, the water is taking a long time to recede. Water has entered several medical colleges and hospitals in the city. The road in front of SSKM Hospital is also submerged. However, the authorities claim that this has not affected the medical services in the hospitals.

Meanwhile, water has accumulated on tracks at some places on the Sealdah Main Section of Eastern Railway. It is reported that several trains have been running late than the scheduled time since morning, while several have been cancelled. Train service has been affected in the Sealdah South section as well. Metro services in the city have been affected as well.

 

