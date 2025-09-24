Kolkata Rain: 11 dead as record downpour halts city of joy ahead of Durga Puja; IMD predicts more showers till...

Record-breaking rainfall before Durga Puja brings Kolkata to a standstill. Metro and local train services were snapped, and train movements were affected at major stations like Howrah and Kolkata.

The city of Kolkata experienced one of its most severe rainfall spells in nearly four decades on Tuesday, leaving 11 people dead and causing widespread disruption. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the rainfall rate reached 98mm per hour, just shy of the threshold for a cloudburst. The six-hour spell of torrential rainfall inundated the metropolis, marooning a vast swathe of the city and its outskirts.

Kolkata rains: Local trains, metro services, airlines affected

The rainfall had a significant impact on transportation in Kolkata. Metro and local train services were snapped, and train movements were affected at major stations like Howrah and Kolkata. The waterlogging on the Metro Railway's Blue Line disrupted services on certain sections, causing inconvenience to commuters. The situation was no better on the roads, with arterial roads turning into rivers and traffic congestion building up.

The Kolkata airport was also affected, with around 100 flights cancelled and over 80 others delayed. Thousands of passengers were stranded, and many missed their flights due to the waterlogged roads and traffic congestion. Airport officials attributed the delays to the heavy rain and the inability of pilots and crew members to reach the airport on time.

Damage to Durga Puja pandals and infrastructure

The rainfall also damaged some of Kolkata's famous outdoor puja pandals, which are a major attraction during the Durga Puja festival. The festival, which begins this weekend, will likely be affected by the aftermath of the rainfall. The poor state of drainage systems in the city was exposed, and authorities scrambled to pump out water from residential neighborhoods and commercial buildings.

More rain expected

The IMD has predicted more rain on Thursday, September 25, which may further exacerbate the situation. The city's infrastructure is still struggling to cope with the aftermath of the rainfall, and residents are bracing themselves for more challenges ahead. The situation remains grim, and authorities are working around the clock to restore normalcy

Meanwhile, The Oppostition leaders blamed Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal for not dredging the large rivers in the state, which they claimed contributed to the flood-like situation.

West Bengal Assembly LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, "Mamata Banerjee's administration is directly responsible for this. The IMD had already issued warnings to take precautions, but the necessary precautionary measures were not taken... Due to the negligence of Kolkata Police, Kolkata administration, and CESC, many people have lost their lives, many of our people have died, and this number may increase.

Union minister and former BJP state president Sukanta Majumder said, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of several people due to electrocution in Kolkata and its surrounding areas. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased in this time of grief. I appeal to the state government to immediately provide all necessary assistance to the affected families.