Kolkata Police sends notice to BJP leader Mukul Roy for questioning

Kolkata Police has sent notice to senior BJP leader Mukul Roy in connection with an alleged Burrabazar case.

The case, known as Burrabazar case, reportedly pertains to alleged cash transaction of a sum of Rs 80 lakh. In the case, Roy is accused of receiving a sum of Rs 80 lakh rupees from an individual. Now Kolkata police have served him a notice for questioning in Delhi.

Earlier in February this year, the Calcutta High Court had granted anticipatory bail to BJP leader Mukul Roy in connection with TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas's murder case.The court directed Roy to cooperate with the investigating agencies and report to the Police Station of his residence once a week.

Former Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in November 2017.