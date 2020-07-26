Kolkata Police makes 241 arrests over deliberate violation of COVID-19 safety norms

The Kolkata Police reported a total of 241 arrests for deliberate violation of the COVID-19 'Complete Safety Regulation` from Sunday morning till noon.

"A total of four vehicles have been seized in the same period," the Kolkata Police said.

On Saturday, as of 6 PM, a total of 703 people were booked/prosecuted for violating regulations, including 368 for not wearing face masks and 11 for spitting in public places.

The number of booked/prosecuted vehicles was 14.

According to the West Bengal health department, the total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 56,377, including 19,391 active cases, 35,654 discharged cases, and 1,332 deaths.

Meanwhile, India witnessed the highest COVID-19 recoveries in a single day on Sunday, hiking the coronavirus recovery rate stands to 63.92%. More patients are recovering quickly thus closing down the widening difference between the recovered and active COVID-19 patients steadily. Recovered cases are 1.89 times the active cases (4,67,882).

(With agency inputs)