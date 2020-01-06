Headlines

Kolkata Police lathicharge on Jadavpur University students; cops say 'couldn't differentiate from BJP workers'

This is a developing story, further details will be updated.

Updated: Jan 06, 2020, 09:46 PM IST

Clashes broke out in Kolkata on Monday between students of Jadavpur University (JU) and the Kolkata police, news agencies reported, where the police resorted to lathicharge on the students. 

 

 

 

The clashes took place near Sulekha Mor in Jadavpur, where students were protesting against JNU violence.

The Kolkata Police denied having lathicharged on students. DC Jadavpur, Sudip Sarkar, said that the police were chasing BJP workers because they had burning tyres. However, while chasing, some JU students had entered the mob and the police couldn't differentiate. "While we were chasing BJP workers some Jadavpur University (JU) students entered the mob. We could not differentiate the JU students from BJP workers who were burning tyres. We did not lathicharge JU students," said the DC, Jadavpur.

The Kolkata Police stated that the cops are conducting all efforts to cooperate with students and law-abiding citizens to maintain peace. Senior officers are in the Jadavpur area.

This is a developing story, further details will be updated.

