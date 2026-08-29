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Kolkata Police files suo motu case against Mamata Banerjee for violating High Court order on TMCP rally

Kolkata Police filed a suo motu case against former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly violating a Calcutta High Court order during a Trinamool Congress (TMC) students' wing rally in Kolkata.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2026, 04:22 PM IST

Kolkata Police files suo motu case against Mamata Banerjee for violating High Court order on TMCP rally
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The Kolkata Police has filed a suo motu case against former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly violating a Calcutta High Court order on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) students' wing rally held on Friday in Kolkata.

The Calcutta High Court had permitted Banerjee to celebrate Trinamool Chhatra Parishad's (TMCP) foundation day on August 28 on Cathedral Road in the state capital, but had directed that one flank must be kept open. The police said that the flank wasn't kept open, thus that part of the order was violated. The cops also said that the high court-specified time limit for the event was exceeded.

The FIR was filed at the Hastings Police Station against Banerjee and the organisers of the TMCP meeting, an officer quoted by news agency PTI said. "The FIR has been registered for the alleged violation of the court's order. The role of all those involved in the violation will be examined during the course of the investigation," the officer added.

What Mamata Banerjee said at the rally

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday claimed that the police had a humane face during her regime and the BJP turned the force into a "monstrous entity".

Addressing a rally of the TMC students' wing in Kolkata, Banerjee said she will stop the "police atrocities" on her supporters, asserting that it was her pledge on Raksha Bandhan. "BJP is playing divisive politics in Bengal and using the police to spread fear among the people," she alleged.

The TMC supremo said she will soon start a tour of the state, and walk the streets if her public meetings aren't allowed. "I will see how many eggs and bricks they have in stock," she said, targeting the ruling BJP over the alleged attacks on party leaders in various parts of the state.

Banerjee said she does not want to waste the court's time by seeking permission for rallies every time the administrations decline them.

"Henceforth, we will take the people's nod for holding meetings at the venues we want," she added.

The former CM alleged that the BJP "hijacked" the last assembly elections by using the Election Commission. "They used the SIR to loot votes by illegally removing lakhs of names from electoral rolls," she claimed.

Banerjee also attacked the Suvendu Adhikari government over the eviction drives in the state. "I have no objection to the eviction of hawkers from pavements as long as they are properly rehabilitated. If you can't rehabilitate, then compensate them with Rs 25,000 per month," she said.

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