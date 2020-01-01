Kolkata Police conducts raids on New Year's night; arrests more than 800 people for disorderly conduct

Kolkata Police conducted block raids on New Year’s night across the city arresting more than 800 people for disorderly conduct.

Raids were conducted in the vicinities of clubs, pubs and hotels besides other parts of the city and as many as 148 non-bailable warrants were issued against people. The raid also led to the recovery of one single shot firearm and one live cartridge.

“Several searches led to the recovery of 234.68 liters of liquor. We registered as many as 531 cases for rash and drunken driving and seized 18 vehicles. We prosecuted 1289 bikers riding motorbikes without a helmet. For triple carry on motorbikes, we prosecuted 654 persons,” said a senior official of Kolkata Police.

Kolkata Police had made massive arrangements for New Years to prevent any untoward incident. This time, the special focus was on women’s safety and Kolkata Police had deployed all women’s team of Winners who went around the city to nab those who engage in eve-teasing.

This apart, all women elite armed police team – Warriors on QRT vehicles were stationed at strategic locations to ensure women’s safety and security.

Kolkata Police’s Anti Rowdy Squad and Anti Narcotics team were also deployed in the city in view of the celebrations in the city.