Kolkata Police busts major bomb-making module in the heart of the city

Kolkata Police on Friday busted a major bomb-making module operating from the heart of the city.

On receiving a tip-off, a team of officers of Kolkata Police conducted a raid at the house of one Sheikh Sahajada at Ekbalpore, where three persons were engaged in making bombs using explosive substance and equipment like iron pipes and shrapnels.

On intercepting them, two persons managed to flee. However, the police was able to nab Sheikh Sahajada.

“We had information of bombs being prepared and explosive materials being stored at a house on 39A, Dent Mission Road, 2nd floor. On challenging them, two fled but we detained Sheikh Sahajada. During search explosive gunpowder and other bomb making articles were seized and subsequently the detained accused was arrested from the spot,” said a senior police official of Kolkata Police.

Later, a case was registered at Ekbalpore under Sections 3 & 5 of The Explosive Substance Act read with u/s 34 IPC.

Sources in Kolkata Police revealed that the said accused Sheikh Sahajada is a history-sheeter.

“The accused is a notorious criminal and has three previous cases against him including robbery, preparation to commit dacoity, and other charges against him under the Arms Act,” added the Kolkata Police official.

This incident has left the residents fuming as they had no idea of such anti-social activities going on in the neighbourhood.