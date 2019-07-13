Kolkata: Police arrests rowdy biker for dragging police constable, hitting elderly person

screen grab from video

Kolkata Police traced and nabbed a rowdy biker with the help of his tattoo, wristwatch on the right hand and orange bike wheel who dragged a traffic constable for 100 metres on Saturday.

On July 1, the rowdy biker identified as Dhaneshwar Jha drove dangerously near the Quest Mall in Kolkata and dashed an elderly person and dragged traffic constable Tapan Orang for 100 metres. Jha jumped the signal and was not even wearing a helmet. However, the accused fled immediately.

The Traffic constable suffered serious injuries after being dragged for 100 metres and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Interestingly, the police managed to trace the biker with the help of unclear CCTV footage which showed only a part of the bike, having an orange wheel, and the accused sporting a tattoo and a wristwatch on his right hand.

“We had the CCTV but it wasn’t clear due to darkness, difficult to identify the accused. We carried out a video analysis of the footage. The bike was a KTM bike, had a white and orange coloured wheel. From the CCTV we came to know that the accused had several tattoos and wears the wristwatch on the right hand. still, it was difficult to find the accused with such inputs,” said Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police (Traffic) Santosh Pandey.

He added, “We then prepared a list of KTM bikes and came up with a list of 1800 persons. Then with the help of manual source, tower location we zeroed in on him and nabbed him.”

The officer also added that they gathered information on who had recently bought the KTM bike in the vicinity and they were kept on radar. The police on Saturday also seized his bike from the relative of the accused where he had hidden the bike.

Police reiterated on Saturday that those who flout rules will be dealt with the strictest action.

Asked on whether the police will continue the efforts those who flout rules, Pandey said, “We want to tell everyone that if you flout any rules and think you can go hiding, we will find you. You will not be spared. In fact, we are going to further strengthen our drive against them.”

Kolkata Police’s recently launched ‘block raids’ or surprise drives in the city to keep a check on violators have seen a skyrocketing number of prosecution cases.

As many as 20388 cases have been registered and 523 bikes seized since the launch of ‘block raids’ against bikers from June 19 – highest in the history of Kolkata Police.