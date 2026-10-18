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Kolkata: Organisers among 7 Arrested for Durga Puja stampede that killed 19

7 arrested after stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata kills 19 on Saptami, police say announcement by organisers triggered rush, Secretary Raj Kumar Sewda held.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 11:05 AM IST

Kolkata: Organisers among 7 Arrested for Durga Puja stampede that killed 19
Kolkata Durga Puja stampede
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The police have arrested seven people, including organisers, after a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal killed 19 people and injured dozens others in Kolkata on Saturday evening.

The stampede broke out at the Chorbagan Durga Puja, which draws a large number of revellers, on Saptami, which is the seventh day of the 10-day Durga Puja festival.

Chorbagan Durga Puja committee's Secretary, Raj Kumar Sewda, and Vice President, Santanu Dubey, were among those arrested, besides Biplab Mukherjee, who was engaged in construction of the bamboo structure, Koushik Saha and Pintu Dey, who were responsible for controlling crowd, and private security in-charges Suman Chakraborty and Rajesh Pal.

Announcement led to Kolkata stampede

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has said that an announcement by the organisers of the community Durga Puja at Chorbagan led to a rush among the revellers, causing the "painful incident".

"According to initial reports by the officials at the spot, the incident occurred owing to an announcement on the loudspeaker by the puja organisers," he told reporters after meeting the injured people at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.

It was not immediately clear what was announced over the loudspeaker.

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