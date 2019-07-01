Kolkata municipality starts allowance for Brahmins, Mayor Firhad Hakim hands over cheques to priests

As per prior decision, Kolkata Municipality on Monday handed over cheques to Brahmins who work at cremation grounds. The first round of cheques were handed over by Mayor Firhad Hakim to recipients on Monday, reports Zee 24 Ghanta.

As soon as Imam allowance started in Bengal after TMC came to power, there was a demand for giving money to Brahmins also. The TMC led Kolkata municipality decided to give emolument to Agradani Brahmins who work at the cremation grounds. They will be paid a daily allowance of Rs 398. In the first phase, 27 priests were given Rs 9500 by Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim.

After distributing the cheque, Firhad Hakim took a dig at BJP. He said that BJP is trying to raise religious fervour whereas they are working for poor people of the country, for the sake of humanity. According to municipality officials, earlier only the Maulavis at the burial ground used to get the money. Now Brahmins who perform the last rites at crematoriums will also get emoluments.

Mamata Banerjee had faced massive flak for her imam dole, which lead to even High Court taking a strong view. Last week though Didi was strongly criticised, when Congress MLA Mainul Haque accused Mamata of doing appeasement politics. Didi though has denied the charges but she has said that she would continue her minority outreach. With today's allowance for the Brahmins, TMC is trying to give a message that its policies cuts across religious barriers.