This blockbuster featuring a superstar was first pan-India film; and it's not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Enthiran, Baahubali

Meet the actress who married man with Rs 1300 crore net worth, was a superstar, her husband is…

This billionaire's father-in-law is Kargil War hero who lost fingers in combat, now runs small grocery store

INDIA alliance, BRS submit no-confidence motion against Modi government in Lok Sabha

Mukesh Ambani's tastes initial success in Rs 99 crore trial, now plans to bet big on Rs 999 JioBharat phone

As Musk changes Twitter's identity, Zuckerberg announces new feature for Threads

Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE UPDATES: Counting of votes begins, TMC takes early lead

Elections for all 144 wards of KMC took place at 4,959 polling booths on Sunday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 21, 2021, 10:47 AM IST

The counting of votes for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections has begun and the results will be declared today. Netaji Indoor Stadium has been made the counting centre where the exercise is being carried out amid tight security. 

Elections for all 144 wards of KMC took place at 4,959 polling booths on Sunday.

Both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its biggest opponent BJP fielded their candidates in all 144 seats. 

When BJP this time mainly focussed on youth candidates, lawyers and professors, TMC picked up relatives of ministers.

All the attention this time has been drawn by TMC candidate from ward number 73, Bhowanipore Kajari Banerjee, the sister-in-law of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Left and Congress who had fought the Assembly polls jointly decided to contest the KMC polls independently.

Importantly none of the parties - be it TMC, BJP or Congress - has announced the face for the post of Mayor.

Meanwhile, terming the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls a 'farce', West Bengal BJP on Sunday wrote to State Election Commission and alleged that the police in the city were not capable to conduct 'peaceful' elections. The BJP also said that Meena Devi Purohit who is a 5-term counsellor, contesting for her sixth term, was physically attacked.

In the 2015 KMC polls, TMC won 114 wards while the Left bagged 15. BJP managed to win six wards, Congress five and others got three. However, many opposition councilors joined the ruling camp later. 

