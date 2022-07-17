Kolkata model Puja Sarkar, 21, dies by suicide allegedly after boyfriend's call

Puja Sarkar, late Kolkata model.

Puja Sarkar, a model in Kolkata, was found dead in her rented house in Kolkata. The police suspect she died by suicide. This is the third suicide by a model in the last three months, they said.

Sarkar was a first-year student in the North 24 Parganas district and lived in south Kolkata's Bansdroni area. She had gone to a restaurant with her friends on Saturday evening. After returning, she received a call after which she ran into a room and locked it from inside. Her friend tried to persuade her to open the door but when she failed, she called the police. The police broke open the door and found Puja Sarkar hanging from the ceiling fan.

The police said her friend told them she had received a call from her boyfriend before her death. The claim is being investigated, they added. Her boyfriend lives in Gobardanga.

In May, two models died by suicide.

Bidisha De Majumder was found hanging in her flat in Dumdum on May 24, while her friend and colleague in the industry, Manjusha Niyogi, was also found hanging in her Patuli residence on May 27. They were struggling with relationship issues and financial hardships due to a lack of good projects.

Before that, actor Pallabi Dey was found hanging at her flat.

National award-winning actor Indrani Haldar said suicide could never be the right option. She said every person in showbiz goes through such difficult times.

With inputs from PTI