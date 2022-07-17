Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Kolkata model Puja Sarkar, 21, dies by suicide allegedly after boyfriend's call

Puja Sarkar was a first-year student in the North 24 Parganas district and lived in south Kolkata's Bansdroni area.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 11:03 PM IST

Kolkata model Puja Sarkar, 21, dies by suicide allegedly after boyfriend's call
Puja Sarkar, late Kolkata model.

Puja Sarkar, a model in Kolkata, was found dead in her rented house in Kolkata. The police suspect she died by suicide. This is the third suicide by a model in the last three months, they said.

Sarkar was a first-year student in the North 24 Parganas district and lived in south Kolkata's Bansdroni area. She had gone to a restaurant with her friends on Saturday evening. After returning, she received a call after which she ran into a room and locked it from inside. Her friend tried to persuade her to open the door but when she failed, she called the police. The police broke open the door and found Puja Sarkar hanging from the ceiling fan.

The police said her friend told them she had received a call from her boyfriend before her death. The claim is being investigated, they added. Her boyfriend lives in Gobardanga. 

In May, two models died by suicide. 

Bidisha De Majumder was found hanging in her flat in Dumdum on May 24, while her friend and colleague in the industry, Manjusha Niyogi, was also found hanging in her Patuli residence on May 27. They were struggling with relationship issues and financial hardships due to a lack of good projects. 

Before that, actor Pallabi Dey was found hanging at her flat.

National award-winning actor Indrani Haldar said suicide could never be the right option. She said every person in showbiz goes through such difficult times. 

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IND vs ENG: After Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal attempts Joe Root's magic trick
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.