Kolkata: Another model found dead, family says was upset with model-friend's death

Kolkata: Days after Kolkata model and actor Bidisha De Majumder died, allegedly by suicide, another model-actor was found dead at her house in the West Bengal capital. The police said Manjusha Niyogi was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in Kolkata's Patuli area. Her mother claimed she was acutely depressed with the death of Majumder, who was her friend.

Bidisha De Majumder was a popular bridal model. She was also found hanging inside her apartment in Kolkata's Dumdum area. The police said Niyogi's body was sent to a hospital for autopsy.

This was the third such death within a month. Actor Pallabi Dey had been found hanging inside her rented apartment earlier this month.

With inputs from PTI