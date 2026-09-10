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Kolkata Metro Station Fight: Women passengers and RPF personnel clash on floor, video goes viral

Two women passengers allegedly drunk got into a physical fight with RPF personnel at Kolkata's Netaji Bhawan Metro station around 10 pm Monday.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 05:44 PM IST

Kolkata Metro Station Fight: Women passengers and RPF personnel clash on floor, video goes viral
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    A fight broke out at Netaji Bhawan Metro Station in Kolkata on Monday night. Two women passengers got into a physical scuffle with women RPF personnel. A video of the incident is now viral on social media.

    What happened at Netaji Bhawan station?

    The incident happened at the Netaji Bhawan Metro station in the Bhowanipore area on Monday at around ten o'clock at night. The station falls on the Blue Line of the Kolkata Metro. According to metro officials, two women passengers entered the station and started misbehaving with the on-duty staff without any provocation. The officials stated the women were allegedly under the influence of alcohol and smelled strongly of alcohol.

    A physical altercation occurred between two RPF personnel and two passengers after a heated argument. A video shows the women fighting, pulling hair and exchanging kicks, punches, and slaps, while a Metro uniformed woman attempted to intervene. A man was also seen attacking one of the female passengers. Metro officials claim the passengers assaulted the female station master on duty.

    Also read: BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Police installs 500 CCTV cameras, adds multi-layer security at Bharat Mandapam; check full plan here

    Police action and fine

    After the altercation involving two women passengers, a team from Bhowanipore police station arrived at the scene, followed by the families of the women. According to a Metro spokesperson, the women submitted a written apology and undertaking post-incident. Each woman was fined Rs 1,000 for misbehaviour towards on-duty staff. Kolkata Metro authorities have not provided further details regarding any additional actions against those involved. The incident's video remains widespread on social media.

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