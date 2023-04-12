Watch: Metro rake runs under river for first time in India, reaches Howrah from Kolkata (Photo: Twitter/Kolkata Metro)

Kolkata Metro has created history as its rake ran through a tunnel under a river for the first time in India. The Metro rake which had only officials and engineers on board ran under the Hooghly from Kolkata to Howrah on the other side of the river.

A video of the journey has also been shared by Kolkata Metro, saying that regular trial runs from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade will start very soon. Check the video below:

Kolkata Metro creates HistoryFor the first time in India,a Metro rake ran under any river today!Regular trial runs frosplanade will start very soon. Shri P Uday Kumar Reddy,General Manager has described this run as a historic moment for the city of Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/sA4Kqdvf0v April 12, 2023

This is a revolutionary step' in providing a modern transport system to the people of Kolkata and its suburbs, the official said. Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy and other senior officers travelled from Mahakaran station in Kolkata to Howrah Maidan station in the rake.

