Watch: Metro rake runs under river for first time in India, reaches Howrah from Kolkata

Kolkata Metro said that regular trial runs from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade will start very soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 06:39 PM IST

Watch: Metro rake runs under river for first time in India, reaches Howrah from Kolkata (Photo: Twitter/Kolkata Metro)

Kolkata Metro has created history as its rake ran through a tunnel under a river for the first time in India. The Metro rake which had only officials and engineers on board ran under the Hooghly from Kolkata to Howrah on the other side of the river.

 A video of the journey has also been shared by Kolkata Metro, saying that regular trial runs from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade will start very soon. Check the video below:

This is a revolutionary step' in providing a modern transport system to the people of Kolkata and its suburbs, the official said. Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy and other senior officers travelled from Mahakaran station in Kolkata to Howrah Maidan station in the rake.

(With inputs from PTI)

