Kolkata Metro new COVID guidelines comes into effect from today, know what's allowed

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 03, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government has reimposed lockdown-like curbs, the announcement to this effect was made yesterday. The new restrictions include capping the number of passengers in metros, shutting all educational institutions and restricting flights from Delhi and Mumbai.

The state government has also asked all offices to operate with half their workforce. West Bengal government has notified the restrictions and relaxations in terms of the provision under Disaster Management Act 2005. West Bengal witnessed a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases with a near 12-fold rise in the last seven days.

New Guidelines for Kolkata Metro

Kolkata metro will temporarily suspend the issuance of tokens from today till further notice.

From Monday Kolkata metro will operate with 50% capacity as per usual operational time.

Smart cards will be issued from metro counters and only smart cardholders will be able to travel.

The Kolkata metro commuters will be able to recharge their smart cards like before.

Kolkata local trains will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity till 7 pm everyday.

Long-distance passenger trains will operate as per their usual schedule, to and from Kolkata.

Movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings shall be prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am.