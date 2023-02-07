Kolkata Metro: New Garia-Ruby stretch gets CRS nod, operations on 5 stations to start soon (file photo)

Kolkata Metro has received authorisation from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for the commencement of services on the 5.4-km long stretch of the Orange line -- between Kavi Subhash (New Garia) and Hemanta Mukherjee stations (Ruby crossing) in east Kolkata. The stretch has 5 stations and services on these are likely to start soon.

This is the first phase of the nearly 30-km long Orange line of Kolkata Metro, which will connect New Garia with NSC Bose International Airport, and will pass through eastern parts of Kolkata, Salt Lake and New Town en route.

Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), the autonomous body under the ministry of aviation, gives the final nod for any new Metro line in India. Suvomoy Mitra, the CRS (North Frontier Circle), who conducted the mandatory inspection of the line on January 30, covering five stations from New Garia to Hemanta Mukherjee, has given its nod for opening this stretch

Another 9.82 km stretch -- from Ruby crossing to Salt Lake's Sector V station -- is set to be completed by October this year, an official said.

After working on the observations made by the CRS made in connection with this stretch, Metro authorities will request the Ministry of Railways to schedule the inauguration of commercial services on the 5.4-km stretch.

(With inputs from PTI)

