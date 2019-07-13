Trending#

Kolkata: Man dragged by metro train after hand stuck between gates, dies

While his hand was stuck between the gates of the train, he was dragged by the train for several metres. The moment the motor man applied the emergency breaks, he fell to his death on the metro track. His hand is still stuck between the gates.


Man dies after dragged by train in Park Street Metro Station

Updated: Jul 13, 2019, 09:33 PM IST

A person died after his hand got stuck between the gates of the metro train at Park Street station after sensor failure in Kolkata on Saturday.

At around 7 PM, the man was about to board the train at Park Street metro station when the metro gates closed on his hand and got stuck due to sensor failure.

While his hand was stuck between the gates of the train, he was dragged by the train for several metres. The moment the motorman applied the emergency breaks, he fell to his death on the metro track.

Witnesses present at the metro station said that even though there were security guards present at the station, the train took off immediately with the person's hand stuck at the gate.

The man was declared brought dead at SSKM hospital.

The man has been identified as S.K Kanjilal who lives in Bosepukur road in Kolkata.

Metro service has currently been suspended between Central and Tollygunge.

Motor man and conducting motor man of the rake has been suspended pending investigation.

