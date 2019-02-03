Kolkata: Left Front holds rally at Brigade Ground, former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya makes an appearence

A huge crowd turned out for the Left Front’s rally at Brigade Ground, the same place where Mamata Banerjee had held a United Opposition rally which the Left had boycotted.

Even former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya turned up. However, he was unable to the climb the podium stairs due to ill-health and was forced to remain seated inside his vehicle.

The Left Front comprises of 10 parties including CPI(M), RSP, CPI and Forward Bloc.

Once a formidable force in West Bengal, the Left Front which lost to the TMC in 2011, ending a 34-year regime in the state, is now fighting hard to make their presence felt in the state.

The Left in last several elections has witnessed a sharp decline in its vote share with BJP outsmarting it to become the main opposition in Bengal.

The role of Left parties in national politics largely depends on the number of seats it will win from Bengal.

In 2004, when CPI(M)-led Left front played a pivotal role in forming the UPA-I government by winning 35 Lok Sabha seats from the state. Nationally, the front had won 62 seats.

In 2014, the CPI(M) had won just two seats in Bengal, while Left Front secured 11 seats.

From flags, posters, slogans and roadside meetings to social media messages on Twitter and Facebook, the party is making all efforts to reach out to the masses.