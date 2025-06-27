INDIA
Hours after three men, including a student wing leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), were arrested in the Kolkata's Law College gangrape case, the party's MP Kalyan Banerjee issued a bizarre advise to women.
Hours after three men, including a student wing leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), were arrested in the Kolkata's Law College gangrape case, the party's MP Kalyan Banerjee issued a bizarre advise to women. He said that a "woman should be aware of the company she keeps before going out with men who have such dirty mindsets".
"Those who are roaming around with such people should understand whom they are accompanying," an India Today report quoted Banerjee as saying. When asked how such an incident could happen barely few months after the RG Kar incident, he continued, "No law or no police could stop this. Until and unless the mindset is changed."
As per the India Today report, the TMC MP said if college authorities are responsible, they should be held accountable. "College authorities are not part of the government machinery," he said, defending his government. The ruling party's MP added that "it is not possible for the police to provide protection to women everywhere in the state."
A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men -- Manojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20) -- at a law college earlier this week. Among the three accused, one, Manojit Mishra, is the student wing leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress Party (TMC). Earlier today, the accused were produced in a court and remanded to five days in police custody.
As per officials, Manojit Misra, the prime accused, allegedly committed the sexual assault while the two others were involved in the crime. The police have, meanwhile, sealed the incident site to carry out a detailed forensic probe.
The Family Man Season 3 first look: Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur join Manoj Bajpayee; Prime Video show to release on...
'There was threat': Rohit Sharma's shocking hotel revelation before T20 World Cup 2024 match vs Pakistan
Will Donald Trump deport Zohran Mamdani? Indian-origin Democrat can become first Muslim mayor of...
Kolkata Law College Rape: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's SHOCKING advise to women, says, 'they should be...'
THIS Islamic nation plans to implement four-working-day system from..., employees will get three week offs! Not Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, it is...
‘DeepSeek not been able to provide...’: German Federal agency pushes Google, Apple to remove China’s AI service, gives warning of...
Kalki 2 in the works? Amitabh Bachchan drops BIG hint about sequel of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film: 'If they were to...'
'If Lord Ganesha did not let Shiv Ji...': Pavitra Punia objects to male priests changing clothes of goddesses in temples
IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test: Rishabh Pant set to join elite list of players including Sir Don Bradman if...
THESE countries helped Israel build atom bombs! How did India, Nehru keep Jewish state on sidelines? Tel Aviv has... nuclear bombs
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's pre-wedding party hit by heavy rain, thunderstorm, star-studded event cut short
SHOCKING! West Indies' Gabba star embroiled in sexual harassment claims amid ongoing Australia Test series
Meet man who once was monk, later returned home, now owns empire worth Rs 120 crore, he is...
Kolkata SHOCKER! Victim wept, touched his feet, pleaded with folded hands, but TMC leader did not let her go and...
Jeff Bezos’s fiancé Lauren Sanchez has a long portfolio, is trained in...,owns big business, her net worth is Rs...
Neeraj Chopra’s heartfelt gesture wins internet after India’s Golden Boy does THIS for a fan seeking Rs 2,000 for…
'Ronit Roy has villas, Sakshi Tanwar has enough money for six generations': Ram Kapoor reveals secret behind wealth of TV stars
Meet Microsoft employee who was laid off after 23 years of service, still continues to go to office, because of...
England Women vs India Women, 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
Mukesh Ambani calls this Reliance investment ‘biggest risk’ of his life but worth taking because...
Janaki Vs State of Kerala: Malayalam film federation calls CBFC demand 'disturbing', condemns 'random takes' on films
Dhanush, Nayanthara, Ravi Mohan unite with top South directors, 10 ambitious films in 2 years for...
Iran-Israel War: Israel's BIG revelation days after ceasefire, says, 'If Khamenei had been...'
'Saath dena hoga': Mohammed Shami calls out Prasidh, Siraj after Headingley loss, urges pacers to lift burden on Jasprit Bumrah
'That's loo and order': Video of man joining Gujarat high court hearing from toilet goes viral
Dharmendra was highest-paid actor for Sholay, received Rs 1.5 lakh to play Veeru, Amitabh Bachchan got just Rs..., lowest earning cast member earned only Rs 35000, name is..
Good news for Mukesh Ambani! Reliance Industries' THIS company gets SEBI nod for..., share price zooms to...
Which IIT did Google CEO Sundar Pichai go to? Studied THIS branch of engineering, it is...
Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh's Border 2 shooting to be stopped at NDA due to this reason? Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh asked to...
Elon Musk bans hashtags on X from..., what will be affected? Know when first hashtag was used
Amid backlash for casting Pakistani star Hania Aamir in Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3, Neeru Bajwa takes BIG step, removes...
Cristiano Ronaldo signs two-year contract with THIS club, will now earn staggering Rs 20000000000 per year, other perks include sponsorships, private jets and....
Meet man, who started out by making papads, turned his home-grown business into global venture now valued at Rs 10000000000, he is...
WI vs AUS: Pat Cummins creates history, breaks 62-year-old all-time Test record, inches closer to Imran Khan in THIS list
Relief to Jagan Mohan Reddy in YSRCP supporter's death case, Andhra Court draws parallel with Kumbh Mela stampede
IND vs ENG: Joe Root needs 73 runs at Edgbaston to become first player in the world to...
'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan..': Amid Sardar Ji 3 controversy, Diljit Dosanjh's message for trolls goes viral | Watch viral video
Bangladesh: Is Muhammad Yunus colluding with Islamists? Deity of Durga removed, Hindu temple razed to ground in...
Viral video: Earthquake strikes mid-meal, but this boy refuses to leave, his reason will roll you with laughter
Shikhar Dhawan admits to 'smuggling' girlfriend into shared room with Rohit Sharma, hitman said....
Big tension for Pakistan, China as India FINALLY set to make deal with US to develop this jet engine to fuel Tejas, AMCA, more powerful than..., name is...
This actress was discovered by Suniel Shetty, made debut at 16, gave blockbusters with Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Jr NTR, tragically died at just 31 due to..., name is..
'Kissa kursi ka': EAM S Jaishankar takes dig at Congress over Emergency, blames party for placing one family above nation
Noida: 42 elderly rescued from illegal shelter; women found tied, men without...
Good news for investors, Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services share price rises after..., stock climbs to...
India's unluckiest actress, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal's co-star, was more popular than top heroines, still never became superstar, died at just 35 due to..., name is..
China-Pakistan nexus exposed! Islamabad admits getting ... from Beijing during Operation Sindoor
Virat Kohli makes BIG investment in Bengaluru-based firm after RCB's win at IPL, says...company name is...
IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test: Will Shubman Gill become first Indian skipper to break THIS 93-year-old jinx?
Kolkata shocker: Three arrested for gang rape of student at law college, here's what we know so far
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Price Prediction 2025-2035: Is LILPEPE the Next Crypto to Explode?
US gives BIG warning to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on supporting Iran's nuclear program, says 'Iran can never...'
Amitabh Bachchan wanted to quit acting after several flop films, THIS superstar helped save his career, they never worked together again, his name is..., movie was..
Not Yuzvendra Chahal, former Australian skipper wants THIS Indian spinner in Playing XI for Edgbaston Test against England
SHOCKING Revelations: Donald Trump mulls offering THIS much money to Iran for abandoning nuclear programme?
Meet UPSC topper whose father left him, was raised by mother who worked as loan agent, once wanted to become sanyasi, cleared civil service exam in 5th attempt with AIR…, he is…
Meet woman, an Indian who started coding at 7, built Rs 100 crore company at 16, stopped studying due to..., her name is...
Not Narayana Murthy's Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Microsoft, Google, this IT giant heads for new round of layoffs due to..., sacks 107 employees linked to...
Squid Game 3: When will the finale season stream on Netflix? Global premiere timing, what to expect
Caught on cam: Three elephants goes out of control, tramples people causing chaos in Ahmedabad's Rath Yatra 2025, watch
Meet woman who owns Rs 50 crore luxurious home, wears Rs 20 lakh shoes, drives Rs 2 crore Mercedes, net worth is Rs 600 crore, works on TV as..
Maa Movie Review: Kajol Becomes a Mother, a Warrior, and a Force of Nature In Maa
'Check his bank statements': Third umpire Adrian Holdstock gets slammed by netizens after his shocking decisions in Barbados Tests
From ITR deadline to tatkal train ticket booking: 6 major rules changing from July 1, 2025, know how it will impact your pocket
Who will be new owner of Rs 55000 crore debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates? Gautam Adani, Anil Agarwal's Vedanta, Dalmia among bidders
Kannappa FDFS review: Akshay Kumar, Prabhas cause mass frenzy in theatres, fans declare Vishnu Manchu's film is 'pure goosebumps' | Watch viral videos
India Finally Heard the Voice of Its Children — Because One State First Listened
This Indian Drone startup raises Rs 12000000000 funding after success of Operation Sindoor, it is...
Meet man who left Indian army, joined real estate company founded by his father-in-law, brain behind Gurugram's DLF Camellias, owns 2 luxurious bungalows in..., his net worth is...
Meet child actor who was more famous than some superstars, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, was guarantor of hit films, then quit acting, is now..
When Karisma Kapoor spoke about broken engagement with Abhishek Bachchan: 'I wouldn’t wish any girl..., was forced to deal with...'
Video: Kim Jong Un, with his 'rarely seen' wife opens lavish beach resort in North Korea, it has 54 hotels, beer pubs, and..., watch
'Inhone humara 19 Nov kharaab kar diya tha': Rohit Sharma reveals dressing room plans for Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup
This film, rejected by Asha Parekh, made Sharmila Tagore a superstar, ran in theatres for 75 weeks, earned over 21 times its budget, movie is…, lead actor was..
Israel wanted to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, but failed due to...
Viral video: Tabu fails to control excitement, hugs 'evergreen' Rekha at Umrao Jaan's premiere, netizens drop funniest comments: 'Both are happily unmarried'
This is India's oldest soft drink brand, not Mukesh Ambani's Campa Cola, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, it was started by..., name is...
Rath Yatra 2025 commences today: Amit Shah offers prayers at Jagannath Temple; Puri gears up for festival: check route, key details
Bad news for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, Munmun Dutta aka Babita quit show? Here's what we know
Did Jeff Bezos already get married to Lauren Sanchez before USD 10 million wedding in Venice?
This Muslim country allowed Israel bypass its airspace to strike Iran, not Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Jordan, it is...
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on 'don't look for a virgin as wife' statement, calls it 'easy way to achieve virality', advices fans to 'stay safe from...'
Indian Railways launches direct Gwalior- Bengaluru weekly trains, will cover 2000 km in...., know prices, timings, stoppages
'Watan ke liye khudari honi chaiye': Puneet Issar slams Diljit Dosanjh for his 'arrogant' remark after casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3 | Viral video
Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei makes first BIG statement on US president Donald Trump's warning of 'Iran's ultimate surrender,' says, 'too big...'
Donald Trump hints at a BIG trade deal with India after China pact, US President says...
Big tension for Pakistan, China, this hypersonic missile is faster, more powerful than BrahMos missile, can strike enemy at a range of..., name is...
SHOCKING! Tiger enters residential area in Ranchi, follows child to her house, enters through window, then...
After Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he doesn't praise Aishwarya Rai publicly, Abhishek Bachchan says 'it will be sad if...'
India vs Australia 2025: Over 90000 tickets sold for Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's likely final Aussie tour, CA vows fitting farewell
Pakistani minister regrets banning Aamir Khan's blockbuster Dangal without watching the film: 'When I saw...'
How Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral victory shook NYC politics? Donald Trump dubs it ‘terrible’, calls him ‘100% Communist...’
Who was Tanner Martin? Influencer who announced his own death at 30
Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 7: Aamir Khan film sees decline but inches closer to Rs 100 crore in India, earns...
Meet man, once sold milk, books, now runs Rs 10,800 crore empire, he is richest Indian in ..., net worth is Rs...
DNA TV Show: Diljit Dosanjh on radar of film associations amid 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy
This hack helps Sania Mirza’s sister avoid impulse spending: 'I emptied my...'
Kannappa first review out: Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal have 'fantastic' cameos but Vishnu Manchu film suffers from...
No Jasprit Bumrah, no win? Ravi Shastri warns Team India of Edgbaston disaster, fears series slipping away at 0-2
Shubhanshu Shukla becomes first Indian to reach ISS, shares excitement, says, ‘next 14 days will be...’