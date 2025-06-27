Hours after three men, including a student wing leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), were arrested in the Kolkata's Law College gangrape case, the party's MP Kalyan Banerjee issued a bizarre advise to women.

Hours after three men, including a student wing leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), were arrested in the Kolkata's Law College gangrape case, the party's MP Kalyan Banerjee issued a bizarre advise to women. He said that a "woman should be aware of the company she keeps before going out with men who have such dirty mindsets".

"Those who are roaming around with such people should understand whom they are accompanying," an India Today report quoted Banerjee as saying. When asked how such an incident could happen barely few months after the RG Kar incident, he continued, "No law or no police could stop this. Until and unless the mindset is changed."

As per the India Today report, the TMC MP said if college authorities are responsible, they should be held accountable. "College authorities are not part of the government machinery," he said, defending his government. The ruling party's MP added that "it is not possible for the police to provide protection to women everywhere in the state."

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men -- Manojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20) -- at a law college earlier this week. Among the three accused, one, Manojit Mishra, is the student wing leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress Party (TMC). Earlier today, the accused were produced in a court and remanded to five days in police custody.

As per officials, Manojit Misra, the prime accused, allegedly committed the sexual assault while the two others were involved in the crime. The police have, meanwhile, sealed the incident site to carry out a detailed forensic probe.